Oman Air 29MAR20 – 21APR20 operation changes as of 27MAR20

Oman Air earlier this week announced modification to its operations, as the airline suspends majority of its operation to/from Muscat, effective 1200LT 29MAR20. The suspension is tentatively scheduled until 21APR20 inclusive.



During this period, the airline will continue to operate Muscat – Khasab domestic service, 3 times weekly with 737-800. This is subject to change. The rest of the airline’s service is cancelled, listed below. Corresponding frequency is for the week of 03MAY20.



Muscat – Abu Dhabi 7 weekly

Muscat – Amman 8 weekly

Muscat – Bahrain 21 weekly

Muscat – Bangalore 14 weekly

Muscat – Bangkok 21 weekly

Muscat – Cairo 13 weekly

Muscat – Casablanca 3 weekly

Muscat – Chennai 14 weekly

Muscat – Colombo 13 weekly

Muscat – Dammam 21 weekly

Muscat – Delhi 21 weekly

Muscat – Doha 42 weekly

Muscat – Dubai 48 weekly

Muscat – Duqm 6 weekly

Muscat – Frankfurt 7 weekly

Muscat – Goa 7 weekly

Muscat – Guangzhou 4 weekly

Muscat – Hyderabad 21 weekly

Muscat – Islamabad 7 weekly

Muscat – Istanbul 7 weekly

Muscat – Jaipur 7 weekly

Muscat – Jakarta 7 weekly

Muscat – Jeddah 28 weekly

Muscat – Karachi 13 weekly

Muscat – Kathmandu 14 weekly

Muscat – Kozhikode 21 weekly

Muscat – Kuala Lumpur 14 weekly

Muscat – Kuwait City 21 weekly

Muscat – Lahore 10 weekly

Muscat – London Heathrow 14 weekly

Muscat – Lucknow 14 weekly

Muscat – Madinah 14 weekly

Muscat – Male – Colombo – Muscat 1 weekly

Muscat – Manchester 7 weekly

Muscat – Manila 7 weekly

Muscat – Milan Malpensa 10 weekly

Muscat – Moscow Domodedovo 7 weekly

Muscat – Mumbai 14 weekly

Muscat – Munich 7 weekly

Muscat – Nairobi 7 weekly

Muscat – Paris CDG 7 weekly

Muscat – Riyadh 21 weekly

Muscat – Salalah 49 weekly

Muscat – Tehran Imam Khomeini 8 weekly

Muscat – Thiruvananthapuram 7 weekly

Muscat – Zanzibar – Dar es Salaam 7 weekly

Muscat – Zurich 7 weekly