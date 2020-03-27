Turkish Airlines 28MAR20 – 17APR20 International operations as of 1145GMT 27MAR20

Turkish Airlines in the last 24-36 hours filed additional service adjustment for International service, for the period of 28MAR20 – 17APR20. Planned operation as of 1145GMT 27MAR20 as follows.



Istanbul – Addis Ababa 28MAR20 – 17APR20 2 weekly 737-900ER

Istanbul – Hong Kong 28MAR20 – 17APR20 2 weekly 777-300ER

Istanbul – Washington Dulles 787-9 scheduled to operate on 31MAR20, 06APR20 and 13APR20



The airline has removed schedule listing for Moscow Vnukovo and New York JFK during this period. On the airline’s website as of 26MAR20, it stated it would operate service to Chicago, however schedule is not listed.



Additional changes remain possible.