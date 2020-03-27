United Guam / Micronesia Island Hopper 20MAR20 – 03MAY20 reductions as of 27MAR20

United Airlines has accelerated service reductions for Guam by one week, which went into effect sine 20MAR20, scheduled until early-May 2020. Latest adjustment to Guam service as well as its overall Micronesia Island Hopper adjustment as follows. 

Additional service reduction also filed up to mid-April 2020.

Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei 28MAR20 – 02MAY20 Increase from 1 to 2 weekly, except week of 13APR20
UA155 GUM0820 – 1010TKK1100 – 1320PNI 73G 1
UA176 GUM2005 – 2155TKK2245 – 0105+1PNI 73G 6

UA095 PNI0155 – 0215TKK0305 – 0445GUM 73G 7
UA154 PNI1410 – 1430TKK1520 – 1700GUM 73G 1

Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei – Kosrae – Kwajalein – Majuro – Honolulu 20MAR20 – 03MAY20 2 weekly Cancelled. 1 flight will be operated on 13APR20/14APR20
UA155 GUM0820 – 1005TKK1045 – 1300PNI1337 – 1452KSA1527 – 1742KWA1819 – 1919MAJ2005 – 0250HNL 73G
UA154 HNL0725 – 1035+1MAJ1120+1 – 1220+1KWA1259+1 – 1314+1KSA1347+1 – 1452+1PNI1526+1 – 1546+1TKK1620+1 – 1800+1GUM 73G

Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei – Kwajalein – Majuro – Honolulu 25MAR20 – 03MAY20 1 weekly Cancelled
Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei – Majuro – Honolulu 22MAR20 – 26APR20 UA133/132 (Sunday from both Guam and Honolulu) cancelled

Latest breakdown of overall frequency changes for FSM (Federated States of Micronesia) and Marshall Islands for 20MAR20 – 30APR20 (except 13/14APR20):
* Chuuk reduces from 5 to 2 weekly
* Kosrae 2 weekly cancelled
(Previously reduced to 1 weekly. The Easternmost state of FSM loses its only scheduled passenger flight)

* Kwajalein 3 weekly cancelled
(Previously reduced to 1 weekly. Kwajalein loses its only International scheduled passenger flight; Air Marshall Islands continues to operate domestic flights)

* Majuro 4 weekly cancelled
(Previously reduced to 1 weekly. Majuro loses its only International scheduled passenger flight; Air Marshall Islands continues to operate domestic flights, while Nauru Airlines cancelled Majuro service since mid-March 2020)

* Pohnpei reduces from 5 to 2 weekly
* Yap
25MAR20 – 04APR20 2 weekly cancelled (Yap loses its only scheduled passenger jet service)
05APR20 – 03MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly, 737-700 operating


Other service changes at Guam:
Guam – Fukuoka 22MAR20 – 03MAY20 10 weekly cancelled
Guam – Honolulu 1 daily 777-200 service unchanged
Guam – Koror 26MAR20 – 03MAY20 Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly, 737-700 operating on Thursdays (Service cancelled on 02APR20)
Guam – Koror – Manila 24MAR20 – 04MAY20 2 weekly cancelled
Guam – Manila 22MAR20 – 03MAY20 1 daily cancelled
Guam – Nagoya 21MAR20 – 03MAY20 14 weekly cancelled
Guam – Osaka Kansai 21MAR20 – 01MAY20 10 weekly cancelled (Except 28MAR20)
Guam – Saipan
24MAR20 – 12APR20 Reduce from 9 to 2 weekly
16APR20 – 03MAY20 Reduce from 9 to 4 weekly

Guam – Tokyo Narita Reduce from 3 daily to following
25MAR20 – 05APR20 1 daily 737-700
06APR20 – 03MAY20 5 weekly 737-700