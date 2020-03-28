KLM 29MAR20 – 12APR20 Long-Haul operations as of 1300GMT 28MAR20

KLM in the last few days gradually filed long-haul schedule operation, for the period of 29MAR20 – 12APR20. During this period, the airline plans to operate following service. These service are subject to travel restrictions and may only operate as cargo flight only.



Adjustment as of 1300GMT 28MAR20 as follows.



Amsterdam – Abu Dhabi – Muscat 2 weekly 787-9 (resumes on 08APR20)

Amsterdam – Atlanta 3 weekly 777-300ER

Amsterdam – Bangkok 2 weekly 787-9

Amsterdam – Beijing Capital 3 weekly 787-9

Amsterdam – Calgary 3 weekly 787-9

Amsterdam – Chicago O’Hare 2 weekly 777-300ER

Amsterdam – Curacao 2 weekly 787-9 (747-400 tentatively listed on 08APR20)

Amsterdam – Delhi 2 weekly 787-9

Amsterdam – Dubai 3 weekly 787-10

Amsterdam – Hong Kong 3 weekly 777-300ER

Amsterdam – Johannesburg 3 weekly 777-300ER (resumes on 07APR20)

Amsterdam – Lima 3 weekly 777-300ER (resumes on 07APR20)

Amsterdam – Los Angeles 3 weekly 777-300ER

Amsterdam – Mexico City 3 weekly 787-9

Amsterdam – Nairobi 2 weekly 787-9 (resumes on 08APR20)

Amsterdam – New York JFK 1 daily 787-10

Amsterdam – Osaka Kansai 2 weekly 787-9

Amsterdam – Panama City 2 weekly 787-9

Amsterdam – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 2 weekly 777-300ER

Amsterdam – Seoul Incheon 3 weekly 787-9 (selected flights 777-200ER)

Amsterdam – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily 777-300ER/787-9

Amsterdam – Singapore 3 weekly 777-300ER

Amsterdam – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly 777-200ER/-300ER (resumes on 03APR20)

Amsterdam – Tokyo Narita 2 weekly 787-9 (selected flights 777-300ER)

Amsterdam – Toronto 3 weekly 787-10

No KLM schedule update regarding China as of 28MAR20, as China temporary restricts foreign carriers serving Mainland China to 1 weekly flight only. Although KLM on 23MAR20 lists above service as its long-haul plan until 03MAY20, its schedule is only updated until 12APR20 for the moment.