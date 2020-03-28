United 29MAR20 – 03MAY20 Long-Haul aircraft changes as of 28MAR20

United Airlines in the last few days filed additional changes to its long-haul operation, during the period of 29MAR20 – 03MAY20. Latest adjustment sees operational aircraft changes, as most International service will now be operated by Boeing 787 Dreamliner only (-9/-10).



Latest adjustment as of 1630GMT 28MAR20 as follows.



Houston – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 1 daily 777-300ER

Newark – Frankfurt 1 daily 787-10

Newark – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-10 (767-300ER 29MAR20 – 31MAR20)

Newark – Tel Aviv 1 daily 787-10 (777-300ER 28MAR20 – 06APR20)

San Francisco – Sydney 1 daily 787-9

San Francisco – Tokyo Narita 1 daily 787-9 (777-300ER 29MAR20 – 31MAR20)