Aerolineas Argentinas 01APR20 – 10APR20 operations as of 29MAR20

Aerolineas Argentinas in the last few days filed revised operation, for the period of 01APR20 – 10APR20. During this period, the Skyteam member only scheduled minimal passenger flights on key domestic routes. Based on 01MAR20 OAG schedules listing, the airline previously filed 2137 weekly flights for the week of 05APR20.



Buenos Aires Aeroparque – Cordoba 1 daily 737-800

Buenos Aires Aeroparque – Iguazu 1 daily 737-800

Buenos Aires Aeroparque – Mendoza 1 daily Embraer E190

Buenos Aires Aeroparque – Nuequen – San Carlos Bariloche – Buenos Aires Aeroparque 1 daily 737-800/Embraer E190

Buenos Aires Aeroparque – Tucuman – Salta – Buenos Aires Aeroparque 1 daily 737-800/Embraer E190



The airline plans to operate domestic routes listed above for the month of April 2020, while International service tentatively to resume on 11APR20, however this is likely to change.