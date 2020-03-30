Brasilian carrier Azul in the last few days gradually filed planned scheduled passenger operation for the month of April 2020. Planned operation as of 29MAR20 as follows. Note certain routes not listed below may be operated on one-time or limited-time basis throughout April.
Belem – Sao Luiz 3 weekly A320
Belo Horizonte – Montes Claros 3 weekly ATR72
Belo Horizonte – Rio de Janeiro Santos Dumont 12 weekly Embraer E195
Belo Horizonte – Salvador da Bahia 1 daily Embraer E195
Belo Horizonte – Uberlandia 3 weekly ATR72
Belo Horizonte – Vitoria 11 weekly Embraer E195
Cuiaba – Porto Velho 6 weekly A320
Goiania – Palmas 6 weekly A320
Manaus – Tefe – Tabatinga – Manaus 2 weekly Embraer E195
Porto Alegre – Curitiba 5 weekly Embraer E195
Recife – Fernando de Noronha 1 weekly Embraer E195
Recife – Juazeiro do Norte 2 weekly A320
Recife – Manaus 2 weekly A320
Recife – Sao Luiz 3 weekly A320
Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas – Belem 6 weekly A320
Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas – Belo Horizonte 12 weekly Embraer E195-E2
Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas – Cuiaba 6 weekly A320
Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas – Curitiba 15 weekly Embraer E195/E195-E2
Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas – Florianopolis 5 weekly Embraer E195-E2
Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas – Fort Lauderdale 1 weekly A330-900neo
Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas – Goiania 6 weekly A320
Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas – Manaus 6 weekly A320/321neo
Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas – Orlando 1 weekly A330-900neo
Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas – Porto Alegre 17 weekly Embraer E195/A320
Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas – Recife 13 weekly Embraer E195/A320
Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas – Rio de Janeiro Santos Dumont 18 weekly Embraer E195
Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas – Sao Luiz 3 weekly A320
Based on 01MAR20 OAG schedules listing, the airline previously filed 5522 weekly flights for the week of 05APR20.
Azul April 2020 operations as of 29MAR20
