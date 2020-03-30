Azul April 2020 operations as of 29MAR20

Brasilian carrier Azul in the last few days gradually filed planned scheduled passenger operation for the month of April 2020. Planned operation as of 29MAR20 as follows. Note certain routes not listed below may be operated on one-time or limited-time basis throughout April.



Belem – Sao Luiz 3 weekly A320

Belo Horizonte – Montes Claros 3 weekly ATR72

Belo Horizonte – Rio de Janeiro Santos Dumont 12 weekly Embraer E195

Belo Horizonte – Salvador da Bahia 1 daily Embraer E195

Belo Horizonte – Uberlandia 3 weekly ATR72

Belo Horizonte – Vitoria 11 weekly Embraer E195

Cuiaba – Porto Velho 6 weekly A320

Goiania – Palmas 6 weekly A320

Manaus – Tefe – Tabatinga – Manaus 2 weekly Embraer E195

Porto Alegre – Curitiba 5 weekly Embraer E195

Recife – Fernando de Noronha 1 weekly Embraer E195

Recife – Juazeiro do Norte 2 weekly A320

Recife – Manaus 2 weekly A320

Recife – Sao Luiz 3 weekly A320

Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas – Belem 6 weekly A320

Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas – Belo Horizonte 12 weekly Embraer E195-E2

Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas – Cuiaba 6 weekly A320

Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas – Curitiba 15 weekly Embraer E195/E195-E2

Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas – Florianopolis 5 weekly Embraer E195-E2

Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas – Fort Lauderdale 1 weekly A330-900neo

Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas – Goiania 6 weekly A320

Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas – Manaus 6 weekly A320/321neo

Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas – Orlando 1 weekly A330-900neo

Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas – Porto Alegre 17 weekly Embraer E195/A320

Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas – Recife 13 weekly Embraer E195/A320

Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas – Rio de Janeiro Santos Dumont 18 weekly Embraer E195

Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas – Sao Luiz 3 weekly A320



Based on 01MAR20 OAG schedules listing, the airline previously filed 5522 weekly flights for the week of 05APR20.