Lufthansa 29MAR20 – 19APR20 Intra-European network as of 29MAR20

Lufthansa in the last few days filed updated operation for European service up to 19APR20. As of 0840GMT 30MAR20, the Star Alliance carrier will only operate key domestic and European routes, for the period of 29MAR20 and 19APR20.



Between 29MAR20 and 19APR20, Lufthansa will be operating following routes on scheduled basis. Other flights may also be offered during this week, but they’re excluded in the list below.



Frankfurt – Amsterdam 14 weekly Embraer E190

Frankfurt – Barcelona 7 weekly A320neo

Frankfurt – Berlin Tegel 21 weekly A320neo

Frankfurt – Brussels 14 weekly Embraer E190

Frankfurt – Copenhagen 14 weekly Embraer E190

Frankfurt – Dublin 7 weekly Airbus A320neo

Frankfurt – Geneva 7 weekly Embraer E190

Frankfurt – Hamburg 21 weekly Airbus A320neo

Frankfurt – Lisbon 7 weekly Airbus A320neo

Frankfurt – London Heathrow 14 weekly Airbus A320neo

Frankfurt – Madrid 7 weekly A320neo

Frankfurt – Milan Malpensa 14 weekly Embraer E190/195

Frankfurt – Munich 21 weekly A320neo

Frankfurt – Paris CDG 14 weekly Embraer E190/A320neo

Frankfurt – Rome 7 weekly A320neo

Frankfurt – Stockholm Arlanda 7 weekly A320neo

Frankfurt – Tallinn 3 weekly A320neo

Frankfurt – Vienna 14 weekly A320neo

Frankfurt – Zurich 14 weekly A320neo

Munich – Berlin Tegel 14 weekly CRJ900

Munich – Brussels 7 weekly CRJ900

Munich – Dusseldorf 14 weekly CRJ900

Munich – Hamburg 14 weekly CRJ900

Munich – Vienna 7 weekly CRJ900

Munich – Zurich 7 weekly CRJ900