SAS week of 29MAR20 European operations as of 29MAR20

By Jim Liu

Posted

SAS has updated planned European operations for the week of 29MAR20 (until 04APR20), which sees the carrier operating intra-Scandinavian routes, as well as Helsinki and London. Planned operation based on 29MAR20 OAG schedules as follow. Certain routes scheduled with one-time flight during the week of 29MAR20 is excluded from this list.

Additional changes remain likely.

Bergen – Stavanger 5 weekly
Bergen – Trondheim 6 weekly
Bodo – Tromso 11 weekly
Bodo – Trondheim 11 weekly
Copenhagen – Aalborg 18 weekly
Copenhagen – Oslo 14 weekly
Copenhagen – Stockholm Arlanda 14 weekly
Oslo – Alesund 12 weekly
Oslo – Alta 3 weekly
Oslo – Bardufoss 11 weekly
Oslo – Bergen 23 weekly
Oslo – Bodo 12 weekly
Oslo – Harstad-Narvik 6 weekly
Oslo – Haugesund 9 weekly
Oslo – Kirkenes 3 weekly
Oslo – Kristiansand 11 weekly
Oslo – Kristiansund 11 weekly
Oslo – Molde 6 weekly
Oslo – Stavanger 18 weekly
Oslo – Stockholm Arlanda 14 weekly
Oslo – Tromso 12 weekly
Oslo – Trondheim 26 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Angelholm/Helsingborg 8 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Are/ostersund 10 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Gothenburg 13 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Helsinki 5 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Kalmar 6 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Kiruna 6 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – London Heathrow 7 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Lulea 13 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Malmo 13 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Ronneby 8 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Skelleftea 6 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Sundsvall 6 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Umea 13 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Visby 7 weekly
Tromso – Longyearbyen 3 weekly

