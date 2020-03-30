SAS has updated planned European operations for the week of 29MAR20 (until 04APR20), which sees the carrier operating intra-Scandinavian routes, as well as Helsinki and London. Planned operation based on 29MAR20 OAG schedules as follow. Certain routes scheduled with one-time flight during the week of 29MAR20 is excluded from this list.
Additional changes remain likely.
Bergen – Stavanger 5 weekly
Bergen – Trondheim 6 weekly
Bodo – Tromso 11 weekly
Bodo – Trondheim 11 weekly
Copenhagen – Aalborg 18 weekly
Copenhagen – Oslo 14 weekly
Copenhagen – Stockholm Arlanda 14 weekly
Oslo – Alesund 12 weekly
Oslo – Alta 3 weekly
Oslo – Bardufoss 11 weekly
Oslo – Bergen 23 weekly
Oslo – Bodo 12 weekly
Oslo – Harstad-Narvik 6 weekly
Oslo – Haugesund 9 weekly
Oslo – Kirkenes 3 weekly
Oslo – Kristiansand 11 weekly
Oslo – Kristiansund 11 weekly
Oslo – Molde 6 weekly
Oslo – Stavanger 18 weekly
Oslo – Stockholm Arlanda 14 weekly
Oslo – Tromso 12 weekly
Oslo – Trondheim 26 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Angelholm/Helsingborg 8 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Are/ostersund 10 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Gothenburg 13 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Helsinki 5 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Kalmar 6 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Kiruna 6 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – London Heathrow 7 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Lulea 13 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Malmo 13 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Ronneby 8 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Skelleftea 6 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Sundsvall 6 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Umea 13 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Visby 7 weekly
Tromso – Longyearbyen 3 weekly
SAS week of 29MAR20 European operations as of 29MAR20
Posted
SAS has updated planned European operations for the week of 29MAR20 (until 04APR20), which sees the carrier operating intra-Scandinavian routes, as well as Helsinki and London. Planned operation based on 29MAR20 OAG schedules as follow. Certain routes scheduled with one-time flight during the week of 29MAR20 is excluded from this list.