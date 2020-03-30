SAS week of 29MAR20 European operations as of 29MAR20

SAS has updated planned European operations for the week of 29MAR20 (until 04APR20), which sees the carrier operating intra-Scandinavian routes, as well as Helsinki and London. Planned operation based on 29MAR20 OAG schedules as follow. Certain routes scheduled with one-time flight during the week of 29MAR20 is excluded from this list.



Additional changes remain likely.



Bergen – Stavanger 5 weekly

Bergen – Trondheim 6 weekly

Bodo – Tromso 11 weekly

Bodo – Trondheim 11 weekly

Copenhagen – Aalborg 18 weekly

Copenhagen – Oslo 14 weekly

Copenhagen – Stockholm Arlanda 14 weekly

Oslo – Alesund 12 weekly

Oslo – Alta 3 weekly

Oslo – Bardufoss 11 weekly

Oslo – Bergen 23 weekly

Oslo – Bodo 12 weekly

Oslo – Harstad-Narvik 6 weekly

Oslo – Haugesund 9 weekly

Oslo – Kirkenes 3 weekly

Oslo – Kristiansand 11 weekly

Oslo – Kristiansund 11 weekly

Oslo – Molde 6 weekly

Oslo – Stavanger 18 weekly

Oslo – Stockholm Arlanda 14 weekly

Oslo – Tromso 12 weekly

Oslo – Trondheim 26 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Angelholm/Helsingborg 8 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Are/ostersund 10 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Gothenburg 13 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Helsinki 5 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Kalmar 6 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Kiruna 6 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – London Heathrow 7 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Lulea 13 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Malmo 13 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Ronneby 8 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Skelleftea 6 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Sundsvall 6 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Umea 13 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Visby 7 weekly

Tromso – Longyearbyen 3 weekly