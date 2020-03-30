Turkish Airlines 30MAR20 – 17APR20 operations as of 30MAR20

Turkish Airlines over the weekend further modified planned operation, as the airline cancels all International service from 28MAR20 to 17APR20. The airline is also reducing domestic service. The airline cancelled all domestic service on Sunday 29MAR20, while introduces new interim schedule for the period of 30MAR20 – 17APR20.



With the exception to Ankara, there are no flights offered on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Planned operation as of 1200GMT 30MAR20 as follows.



Istanbul – Adana 4 weekly 737-800 (Day x357)

Istanbul – Ankara 1 daily 737-800

Istanbul – Antalya 4 weekly 737-800 (Day x357)

Istanbul – Diyarbakir 4 weekly 737-800 (Day x357)

Istanbul – Erzurum 3 weekly 737-800 (Day 357)

Istanbul – Gaziantep 4 weekly 737-800 (Day x246)

Istanbul – Izmir 4 weekly A330-300 (Day x246)

Istanbul – Kayseri 2 weekly 737-800 (Day 37)

Istanbul – Konya 2 weekly 737-800 (Day 37)

Istanbul – Malatya 2 weekly 737-800 (Day 37)

Istanbul – Samsun 3 weekly 737-800 (Day 357)

Istanbul – Trabzon 4 weekly 737-800 (Day x246)

Istanbul – Van 4 weekly 737-800 (Day x246)