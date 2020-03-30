Finnair 2Q20 Domestic operation changes as of 28MAR20

Finnair on Saturday (28MAR20) filed additional changes to its planned Domestic operation, which sees further downsizing of flight offering for the period of 01APR20 – 19APR20. Latest domestic service adjustment as follows.

Helsinki – Kuopio
01APR20 – 19APR20 4 weekly ATR72
20APR20 – 30JUN20 1 daily ATR72

Helsinki – Mariehamn
01APR20 – 19APR20 4 weekly ATR72
20APR20 – 30JUN20 5 weekly ATR72

Helsinki – Oulu
01APR20 – 19APR20 1 daily ATR72
20APR20 – 30JUN20 2 daily ATR72

Helsinki – Rovaniemi 1 daily ATR72