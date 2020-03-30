Finnair on Saturday (28MAR20) filed additional changes to its planned Domestic operation, which sees further downsizing of flight offering for the period of 01APR20 – 19APR20. Latest domestic service adjustment as follows.
Helsinki – Kuopio
01APR20 – 19APR20 4 weekly ATR72
20APR20 – 30JUN20 1 daily ATR72
Helsinki – Mariehamn
01APR20 – 19APR20 4 weekly ATR72
20APR20 – 30JUN20 5 weekly ATR72
Helsinki – Oulu
01APR20 – 19APR20 1 daily ATR72
20APR20 – 30JUN20 2 daily ATR72
Helsinki – Rovaniemi 1 daily ATR72
Finnair 2Q20 Domestic operation changes as of 28MAR20
Posted
Finnair on Saturday (28MAR20) filed additional changes to its planned Domestic operation, which sees further downsizing of flight offering for the period of 01APR20 – 19APR20. Latest domestic service adjustment as follows.