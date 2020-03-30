Moldavian carrier HiSky has delayed planned service launch, due to ongoing travel restrictions. The airline originally planned to launch service on 10APR20, however this has been delayed to 28MAY20, based on the airline’s reservation system. Latest launch date as follows.
Chisinau – Bologna eff 28MAY20 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 16APR20)
Chisinau – Dublin eff 30MAY20 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 15APR20)
Chisinau – Dusseldorf eff 29MAY20 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 13APR20)
Chisinau – Lisbon eff 28MAY20 1 weekly (Previous plan: eff 16APR20)
Chisinau – London Stansted eff 29MAY20 3 weekly (Previous plan: eff 10APR20)
Chisinau – Paris Beauvais eff 30MAY20 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 11APR20)
HiSky postpones service launch to late-May 2020
