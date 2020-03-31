Azerbaijan Airlines downsizes operation from 26MAR20

Azerbaijan Airlines last week issued new statement regarding its operation. From 26MAR20, the airline is only serving 2 International and Regional routes, operating on Thursdays. This include London and Moscow, on board Airbus A319 aircraft.



Baku – London Heathrow 1 weekly A319

J2007 GYD1805 – 2105LHR 319 4

J2008 LHR2205 – 0635+1GYD 319 4



Baku – Moscow Vnukovo 1 weekly A319

J2807 GYD1040 – 1250VKO 319 4

J2808 VKO1450 – 1840GYD 319 4



The airlines’ statement also stated it plans to continue domestic route, 1 weekly Baku – Nakhchivan service, also on Thursdays. However, reservation is not available on the airline’s website, while schedule is not listed in the GDS.