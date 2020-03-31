Azerbaijan Airlines last week issued new statement regarding its operation. From 26MAR20, the airline is only serving 2 International and Regional routes, operating on Thursdays. This include London and Moscow, on board Airbus A319 aircraft.
Baku – London Heathrow 1 weekly A319
J2007 GYD1805 – 2105LHR 319 4
J2008 LHR2205 – 0635+1GYD 319 4
Baku – Moscow Vnukovo 1 weekly A319
J2807 GYD1040 – 1250VKO 319 4
J2808 VKO1450 – 1840GYD 319 4
The airlines’ statement also stated it plans to continue domestic route, 1 weekly Baku – Nakhchivan service, also on Thursdays. However, reservation is not available on the airline’s website, while schedule is not listed in the GDS.
Azerbaijan Airlines downsizes operation from 26MAR20
Posted
Azerbaijan Airlines last week issued new statement regarding its operation. From 26MAR20, the airline is only serving 2 International and Regional routes, operating on Thursdays. This include London and Moscow, on board Airbus A319 aircraft.