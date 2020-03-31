Vueling 29MAR20 – 25APR20 operations as of 29MAR20

Vueling at the launch of summer 2020 season is downsizing its operations, due to various travel restrictions. For the period of 29MAR20 – 25APR20, the airline plans to operate following service. Information is based on 29MAR20 OAG schedules.



Barcelona – A Coruna 2 weekly

Barcelona – Alicante 7 weekly

Barcelona – Asturias 3 weekly

Barcelona – Bilbao 7 weekly

Barcelona – Brussels 2 weekly

Barcelona – Gran Canaria 7 weekly

Barcelona – Ibiza 7 weekly

Barcelona – Lanzarote 2 weekly

Barcelona – London Gatwick 2 weekly

Barcelona – Mahon 7 weekly

Barcelona – Malaga 7 weekly

Barcelona – Munich 2 weekly

Barcelona – Palma Mallorca 7 weekly

Barcelona – Paris CDG 7 weekly

Barcelona – Santiago de Compostela 4 weekly

Barcelona – Seville 7 weekly

Barcelona – Tenerife North 7 weekly

Barcelona – Zurich 1 weekly

Bilbao – Alicante 2 weekly

Bilbao – Gran Canaria 2 weekly

Bilbao – Malaga 2 weekly

Bilbao – Seville 4 weekly

Bilbao – Tenerife North 2 weekly

Malaga – Santiago de Compostela 1 weekly

Seville – A Coruna 1 weekly

Seville – Gran Canaria 4 weekly

Seville – Tenerife North 4 weekly



Separately, LEVEL Europe has suspended operations until 17APR20.