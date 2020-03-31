Vueling 29MAR20 – 25APR20 operations as of 29MAR20

Vueling at the launch of summer 2020 season is downsizing its operations, due to various travel restrictions. For the period of 29MAR20 – 25APR20, the airline plans to operate following service. Information is based on 29MAR20 OAG schedules.
Barcelona – A Coruna 2 weekly
Barcelona – Alicante 7 weekly
Barcelona – Asturias 3 weekly
Barcelona – Bilbao 7 weekly
Barcelona – Brussels 2 weekly
Barcelona – Gran Canaria 7 weekly
Barcelona – Ibiza 7 weekly
Barcelona – Lanzarote 2 weekly
Barcelona – London Gatwick 2 weekly
Barcelona – Mahon 7 weekly
Barcelona – Malaga 7 weekly
Barcelona – Munich 2 weekly
Barcelona – Palma Mallorca 7 weekly
Barcelona – Paris CDG 7 weekly
Barcelona – Santiago de Compostela 4 weekly
Barcelona – Seville 7 weekly
Barcelona – Tenerife North 7 weekly
Barcelona – Zurich 1 weekly
Bilbao – Alicante 2 weekly
Bilbao – Gran Canaria 2 weekly
Bilbao – Malaga 2 weekly
Bilbao – Seville 4 weekly
Bilbao – Tenerife North 2 weekly
Malaga – Santiago de Compostela 1 weekly
Seville – A Coruna 1 weekly
Seville – Gran Canaria 4 weekly
Seville – Tenerife North 4 weekly
Separately, LEVEL Europe has suspended operations until 17APR20.
