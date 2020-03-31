Vueling 29MAR20 – 25APR20 operations as of 29MAR20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Vueling at the launch of summer 2020 season is downsizing its operations, due to various travel restrictions. For the period of 29MAR20 – 25APR20, the airline plans to operate following service. Information is based on 29MAR20 OAG schedules.

Barcelona – A Coruna 2 weekly
Barcelona – Alicante 7 weekly
Barcelona – Asturias 3 weekly
Barcelona – Bilbao 7 weekly
Barcelona – Brussels 2 weekly
Barcelona – Gran Canaria 7 weekly
Barcelona – Ibiza 7 weekly
Barcelona – Lanzarote 2 weekly
Barcelona – London Gatwick 2 weekly
Barcelona – Mahon 7 weekly
Barcelona – Malaga 7 weekly
Barcelona – Munich 2 weekly
Barcelona – Palma Mallorca 7 weekly
Barcelona – Paris CDG 7 weekly
Barcelona – Santiago de Compostela 4 weekly
Barcelona – Seville 7 weekly
Barcelona – Tenerife North 7 weekly
Barcelona – Zurich 1 weekly
Bilbao – Alicante 2 weekly
Bilbao – Gran Canaria 2 weekly
Bilbao – Malaga 2 weekly
Bilbao – Seville 4 weekly
Bilbao – Tenerife North 2 weekly
Malaga – Santiago de Compostela 1 weekly
Seville – A Coruna 1 weekly
Seville – Gran Canaria 4 weekly
Seville – Tenerife North 4 weekly

Separately, LEVEL Europe has suspended operations until 17APR20.