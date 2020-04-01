United Airlines week of 05APR20 US Domestic Route by Route Frequency comparison

Click this link if this post is not shown properly in Airlineroute's daily email newsletter.
United Airlines in recent schedule update filed additional service reductions for US domestic routes by hubs. The following is a list of frequency comparison for the week of 05APR20, based on schedule filing in OAG, 15MAR20 vs 29MAR20. Units of frequency listed below is weekly.
Note the presentation of this route by route comparison appears on Airlineroute on one-time basis, as future update will only focus on general hub airports frequency comparison, unless further drastic reductions filed.
Further changes to planned operation for week of 05APR20, as well as for the rest of April 2020 remains highly likely.
Chicago O'Hare Departure Reduce from 3693 weekly to 2408 weekly
|
Week of 05APR20
|
As of 15MAR20
|
As of 29MAR20
|
Akron/Canton
|
27
|
21
|
Albany NY
|
28
|
14
|
Albuquerque
|
7
|
7
|
Allentown
|
14
|
7
|
Appleton
|
41
|
28
|
Asheville
|
21
|
0
|
Atlanta
|
49
|
35
|
Austin
|
21
|
21
|
Baltimore/Washington
|
27
|
21
|
Birmingham
|
20
|
14
|
Bismarck
|
7
|
0
|
Boise
|
14
|
14
|
Boston
|
14
|
42
|
Buffalo
|
28
|
21
|
Burlington VT
|
21
|
14
|
Cape Girardeau
|
12
|
12
|
Cedar Rapids
|
42
|
21
|
Charleston SC
|
21
|
14
|
Charleston WV
|
20
|
14
|
Charlotte
|
35
|
21
|
Charlottesville
|
14
|
7
|
Chattanooga
|
20
|
14
|
Cincinnati
|
41
|
28
|
Clarksburg
|
7
|
7
|
Cleveland
|
53
|
35
|
Colorado Springs
|
21
|
7
|
Columbia MO
|
20
|
14
|
Columbia SC
|
21
|
14
|
Columbus OH
|
42
|
28
|
Dallas/Ft. Worth
|
37
|
33
|
Dayton
|
40
|
28
|
Decatur
|
13
|
12
|
Denver
|
61
|
49
|
Des Moines
|
40
|
21
|
Detroit
|
45
|
34
|
Duluth
|
20
|
13
|
Eau Claire
|
14
|
14
|
El Paso
|
6
|
6
|
Erie
|
14
|
14
|
Evansville
|
20
|
14
|
Fargo
|
20
|
20
|
Fayetteville
|
26
|
20
|
Flint
|
20
|
14
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
28
|
14
|
Fort Myers
|
29
|
7
|
Fort Wayne
|
21
|
7
|
Fresno
|
7
|
0
|
Grand Rapids
|
48
|
28
|
Green Bay
|
34
|
21
|
Greensboro/High Point
|
27
|
21
|
Greenville/Spartanburg
|
21
|
14
|
Hancock
|
14
|
14
|
Harrisburg
|
27
|
14
|
Hartford
|
28
|
14
|
Hilton Head Island
|
2
|
0
|
Honolulu
|
7
|
7
|
Houston
|
61
|
56
|
Huntsville
|
14
|
7
|
Indianapolis
|
62
|
35
|
Jacksonville FL
|
21
|
21
|
Kahului
|
5
|
0
|
Kalamazoo
|
19
|
14
|
Kansas City
|
42
|
21
|
Kearney
|
7
|
0
|
Key West
|
7
|
7
|
Knoxville
|
34
|
21
|
Lansing
|
20
|
14
|
Las Vegas
|
35
|
28
|
Lewisburg
|
7
|
7
|
Lexington KY
|
27
|
21
|
Lincoln
|
21
|
14
|
Little Rock
|
20
|
13
|
Los Angeles
|
56
|
42
|
Louisville
|
42
|
28
|
Madison
|
54
|
27
|
Memphis
|
28
|
21
|
Miami
|
21
|
14
|
Milwaukee
|
55
|
41
|
Minneapolis/St Paul
|
56
|
34
|
Moline
|
28
|
21
|
Muskegon
|
12
|
12
|
Nashville
|
47
|
28
|
New Orleans
|
21
|
14
|
New York LaGuardia
|
99
|
49
|
Newark
|
62
|
49
|
Norfolk VA
|
21
|
21
|
Ogdensburg
|
5
|
5
|
Oklahoma City
|
20
|
14
|
Omaha
|
34
|
21
|
Orlando
|
36
|
21
|
Paducah
|
14
|
14
|
Palm Springs
|
7
|
0
|
Pensacola
|
7
|
7
|
Peoria
|
35
|
21
|
Philadelphia
|
38
|
28
|
Phoenix
|
36
|
28
|
Pittsburgh
|
35
|
28
|
Portland ME
|
14
|
14
|
Portland OR
|
14
|
14
|
Providence
|
14
|
7
|
Raleigh/Durham
|
40
|
21
|
Reno
|
7
|
0
|
Richmond VA
|
34
|
21
|
Roanoke
|
14
|
14
|
Rochester MN
|
21
|
14
|
Rochester NY
|
28
|
14
|
Sacramento
|
14
|
14
|
Saginaw
|
20
|
7
|
Salina
|
7
|
5
|
Salt Lake City
|
19
|
7
|
San Antonio
|
20
|
20
|
San Diego
|
35
|
21
|
San Francisco
|
64
|
49
|
San Jose CA
|
7
|
0
|
Santa Ana
|
20
|
14
|
Sarasota/Bradenton
|
14
|
7
|
Savannah
|
27
|
14
|
Seattle
|
21
|
21
|
Sioux Falls
|
27
|
16
|
South Bend
|
35
|
21
|
Spokane
|
6
|
0
|
Springfield IL
|
20
|
7
|
Springfield MO
|
26
|
15
|
St Louis
|
57
|
35
|
State College
|
20
|
14
|
Staunton/Waynesborough
|
7
|
7
|
Syracuse
|
28
|
14
|
Tampa
|
23
|
14
|
Traverse City
|
26
|
14
|
Tucson
|
7
|
7
|
Tulsa
|
26
|
14
|
Washington Dulles
|
36
|
28
|
Washington Reagan
|
100
|
42
|
Watertown
|
7
|
5
|
Wausau
|
20
|
14
|
West Palm Beach
|
7
|
7
|
White Plains
|
20
|
7
|
Wichita
|
27
|
7
|
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
|
14
|
7
Denver Departure reduce from 2924 to 1953 weekly
|
Week of 05APR20
|
As of 15MAR20
|
As of 29MAR20
|
Albuquerque
|
28
|
21
|
Amarillo
|
13
|
6
|
Anchorage
|
7
|
7
|
Appleton
|
7
|
7
|
Arcata/Eureka
|
7
|
0
|
Aspen
|
42
|
21
|
Atlanta
|
27
|
14
|
Austin
|
31
|
21
|
Bakersfield
|
14
|
7
|
Baltimore/Washington
|
14
|
14
|
Billings
|
33
|
14
|
Birmingham
|
13
|
13
|
Bismarck
|
21
|
14
|
Boise
|
28
|
14
|
Boston
|
28
|
21
|
Bozeman
|
26
|
14
|
Burbank
|
14
|
7
|
Casper
|
24
|
13
|
Cedar Rapids
|
20
|
7
|
Charleston SC
|
7
|
7
|
Charlotte
|
14
|
14
|
Chicago O’Hare
|
61
|
49
|
Cincinnati
|
14
|
14
|
Cleveland
|
20
|
14
|
Cody
|
14
|
7
|
Colorado Springs
|
56
|
35
|
Columbia MO
|
7
|
7
|
Columbus OH
|
14
|
7
|
Dallas/Ft. Worth
|
34
|
21
|
Dayton
|
7
|
7
|
Des Moines
|
29
|
14
|
Detroit
|
14
|
14
|
Dickinson
|
13
|
7
|
Dodge City
|
12
|
12
|
Durango
|
39
|
21
|
El Paso
|
25
|
21
|
Eugene
|
21
|
14
|
Everett
|
7
|
7
|
Fargo
|
21
|
14
|
Fayetteville
|
18
|
14
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
14
|
7
|
Fort Myers
|
8
|
7
|
Fresno
|
25
|
21
|
Gillette
|
18
|
7
|
Grand Canyon
|
13
|
7
|
Grand Junction
|
34
|
21
|
Grand Rapids
|
14
|
7
|
Great Falls
|
14
|
7
|
Greenville/Spartanburg
|
7
|
7
|
Gunnison
|
7
|
7
|
Hartford
|
7
|
7
|
Hayden
|
14
|
14
|
Hays
|
13
|
12
|
Helena
|
14
|
14
|
Hobbs
|
6
|
6
|
Honolulu
|
7
|
7
|
Houston
|
62
|
49
|
Huntsville
|
14
|
14
|
Idaho Falls
|
19
|
13
|
Indianapolis
|
21
|
14
|
Jackson
|
14
|
14
|
Jacksonville
|
7
|
7
|
Jamestown
|
12
|
12
|
Kahului
|
7
|
7
|
Kalispell
|
14
|
7
|
Kansas City
|
28
|
13
|
Kearney
|
13
|
12
|
Knoxville
|
14
|
14
|
Kona
|
7
|
0
|
Laramie
|
13
|
12
|
Las Vegas
|
35
|
21
|
Liberal
|
12
|
12
|
Lihue
|
7
|
0
|
Lincoln
|
21
|
14
|
Little Rock
|
20
|
14
|
Los Angeles
|
42
|
35
|
Louisville
|
14
|
14
|
Lubbock
|
14
|
7
|
Madison
|
14
|
14
|
Medford
|
14
|
14
|
Memphis
|
14
|
7
|
Midland
|
20
|
14
|
Milwaukee
|
21
|
14
|
Minneapolis/St Paul
|
27
|
21
|
Minot
|
14
|
7
|
Missoula
|
14
|
7
|
Moab
|
12
|
12
|
Moline
|
14
|
7
|
Monterey/Carmel
|
7
|
7
|
Montrose
|
26
|
14
|
Nashville
|
26
|
20
|
New Orleans
|
19
|
14
|
New York LaGuardia
|
39
|
21
|
Newark
|
48
|
28
|
Norfolk
|
7
|
7
|
North Platte
|
13
|
12
|
Oklahoma City
|
41
|
21
|
Omaha
|
34
|
14
|
Ontario
|
14
|
14
|
Orlando
|
21
|
14
|
Palm Springs
|
25
|
21
|
Pasco
|
14
|
7
|
Philadelphia
|
14
|
7
|
Phoenix
|
41
|
21
|
Pierre
|
13
|
12
|
Pittsburgh
|
14
|
7
|
Portland OR
|
28
|
21
|
Prescott
|
14
|
7
|
Pueblo
|
12
|
12
|
Raleigh/Durham
|
14
|
7
|
Rapid City
|
35
|
21
|
Redmond/Bend
|
14
|
7
|
Reno
|
20
|
14
|
Richmond
|
14
|
7
|
Riverton
|
13
|
7
|
Rock Springs
|
14
|
7
|
Sacramento
|
28
|
21
|
Salina
|
7
|
7
|
Salt Lake City
|
41
|
21
|
San Antonio
|
25
|
14
|
San Diego
|
28
|
21
|
San Francisco
|
56
|
35
|
San Jose
|
28
|
14
|
San Luis Obispo
|
20
|
20
|
Santa Ana
|
25
|
14
|
Santa Barbara
|
27
|
7
|
Santa Fe
|
20
|
7
|
Santa Rosa
|
7
|
7
|
Savannah
|
7
|
7
|
Scottsbluff
|
13
|
12
|
Seattle
|
28
|
14
|
Sheridan
|
6
|
7
|
Shreveport
|
7
|
7
|
Sioux Falls
|
27
|
14
|
Spokane
|
14
|
13
|
Springfield MO
|
27
|
14
|
St George
|
14
|
7
|
St Louis
|
33
|
21
|
Syracuse
|
7
|
7
|
Tampa
|
14
|
14
|
Tucson
|
34
|
21
|
Tulsa
|
33
|
7
|
Vail
|
14
|
7
|
Vernal
|
12
|
12
|
Washington Dulles
|
34
|
34
|
Washington Regan
|
7
|
7
|
Watertown
|
7
|
7
|
Wichita
|
27
|
14
|
Williston
|
20
|
13
Houston Departure reduce from 2854 to 1682 weekly
|
WEEK of 05APR20
|
As of 15MAR20
|
As of 29MAR20
|
Albuquerque
|
34
|
14
|
Alexandria
|
14
|
7
|
Amarillo
|
19
|
7
|
Aspen
|
2
|
0
|
Atlanta
|
45
|
40
|
Austin
|
60
|
35
|
Baltimore/Washington
|
14
|
7
|
Baton Rouge
|
48
|
14
|
Birmingham
|
41
|
21
|
Boise
|
7
|
0
|
Boston
|
34
|
14
|
Brownsville
|
28
|
14
|
Charleston
|
21
|
14
|
Charlotte
|
34
|
14
|
Chicago O’Hare
|
62
|
56
|
Cincinnati
|
27
|
14
|
Cleveland
|
27
|
14
|
College Station
|
20
|
7
|
Colorado Springs
|
21
|
14
|
Columbus OH
|
25
|
20
|
Corpus Christi
|
40
|
21
|
Dallas/Ft. Worth
|
57
|
34
|
Denver
|
62
|
49
|
Des Moines
|
20
|
14
|
Destin/Ft Walton Beach
|
14
|
14
|
Detroit
|
28
|
21
|
El Paso
|
41
|
14
|
Fayetteville/Springdale
|
27
|
14
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
42
|
14
|
Fort Myers
|
21
|
7
|
Grand Rapids
|
7
|
0
|
Greenville/Spartanburg
|
14
|
7
|
Gulfport/Biloxi
|
20
|
13
|
Harlingen
|
34
|
14
|
Hartford
|
7
|
0
|
Hobbs
|
13
|
6
|
Honolulu
|
7
|
7
|
Huntsville
|
20
|
14
|
Indianapolis
|
28
|
21
|
Jackson MS
|
38
|
21
|
Jacksonville FL
|
28
|
14
|
Kansas City
|
34
|
21
|
Killeen/Fort Hood
|
14
|
7
|
Knoxville
|
20
|
13
|
Lafayette Regional Apt
|
45
|
21
|
Lake Charles
|
26
|
14
|
Laredo
|
20
|
7
|
Las Vegas
|
41
|
28
|
Lexington
|
7
|
0
|
Little Rock
|
38
|
14
|
Los Angeles
|
52
|
42
|
Louisville
|
20
|
14
|
Lubbock
|
21
|
14
|
McAllen/Mission
|
40
|
20
|
Memphis
|
33
|
14
|
Miami
|
28
|
21
|
Midland
|
47
|
28
|
Milwaukee
|
7
|
7
|
Minneapolis/St Paul
|
34
|
21
|
Minot
|
2
|
0
|
Mobile
|
39
|
20
|
Monroe
|
13
|
7
|
Nashville
|
41
|
28
|
New Orleans
|
55
|
41
|
New York LaGuardia
|
54
|
42
|
Newark
|
62
|
49
|
Norfolk
|
13
|
7
|
Oklahoma City
|
54
|
28
|
Omaha
|
27
|
7
|
Ontario
|
7
|
0
|
Orlando
|
42
|
28
|
Palm Springs
|
20
|
0
|
Panama City NW Florida Beaches
|
14
|
14
|
Pensacola
|
27
|
21
|
Philadelphia
|
34
|
21
|
Phoenix
|
34
|
21
|
Pittsburgh
|
34
|
21
|
Portland OR
|
14
|
7
|
Raleigh/Durham
|
33
|
21
|
Richmond
|
7
|
7
|
Sacramento
|
14
|
13
|
Salt Lake City
|
33
|
21
|
San Antonio
|
56
|
28
|
San Diego
|
35
|
21
|
San Francisco
|
57
|
49
|
San Jose CA
|
7
|
0
|
Santa Ana
|
27
|
14
|
Savannah
|
14
|
7
|
Seattle
|
20
|
14
|
Shreveport
|
27
|
14
|
Springfield MO
|
14
|
7
|
St Louis
|
33
|
14
|
Tampa
|
28
|
21
|
Tucson
|
28
|
14
|
Tulsa
|
46
|
21
|
Washington Dulles
|
21
|
21
|
Washington Reagan
|
55
|
42
|
West Palm Beach
|
7
|
7
|
Wichita
|
26
|
13
Los Angeles Departure reduce from 785 to 420 weekly
|
Week of 05APR20
|
As of 15MAR20
|
As of 29MAR20
|
Arcata/Eureka
|
7
|
0
|
Aspen
|
3
|
0
|
Austin
|
7
|
0
|
Baltimore/Washington
|
7
|
0
|
Boise
|
14
|
14
|
Boston
|
14
|
0
|
Bozeman
|
6
|
0
|
Chicago O’Hare
|
56
|
42
|
Cleveland
|
8
|
8
|
Colorado Springs
|
13
|
7
|
Denver
|
42
|
35
|
Eugene
|
7
|
7
|
Fresno
|
21
|
14
|
Hilo
|
5
|
4
|
Honolulu
|
28
|
7
|
Houston
|
52
|
42
|
Kahului
|
15
|
0
|
Kona
|
8
|
0
|
Las Vegas
|
27
|
14
|
Lihue
|
6
|
0
|
Madison
|
7
|
0
|
Mammoth Lakes
|
7
|
0
|
Medford
|
7
|
7
|
Monterey/Carmel
|
25
|
7
|
Newark
|
60
|
41
|
Orlando
|
14
|
0
|
Palm Springs
|
7
|
7
|
Phoenix
|
19
|
14
|
Prescott
|
7
|
5
|
Redding
|
7
|
0
|
Redmond/Bend
|
7
|
7
|
Reno
|
18
|
0
|
Sacramento
|
21
|
14
|
Salt Lake City
|
14
|
7
|
San Antonio
|
11
|
0
|
San Diego
|
28
|
14
|
San Francisco
|
72
|
48
|
San Luis Obispo
|
21
|
14
|
Santa Barbara
|
18
|
14
|
Seattle
|
12
|
7
|
St. George
|
7
|
0
|
Stockton
|
13
|
0
|
Washington Dulles
|
37
|
28
Newark Departure reduce from 2161 to 921 weekly
|
Week of 05APR20
|
As of 15MAR20
|
As of 29MAR20
|
Akron/Canton
|
7
|
0
|
Albany NY
|
26
|
20
|
Atlanta
|
47
|
21
|
Austin
|
34
|
21
|
Bangor
|
14
|
7
|
Boston
|
67
|
42
|
Buffalo
|
27
|
14
|
Burlington VT
|
27
|
7
|
Charleston SC
|
28
|
14
|
Charlotte
|
34
|
21
|
Chicago O’Hare
|
63
|
49
|
Cincinnati
|
34
|
14
|
Cleveland
|
47
|
21
|
Columbus OH
|
40
|
14
|
Dallas/Ft. Worth
|
32
|
13
|
Denver
|
48
|
28
|
Detroit
|
41
|
14
|
Fayetteville
|
7
|
0
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
56
|
21
|
Fort Myers
|
35
|
14
|
Grand Rapids
|
14
|
0
|
Greensboro/High Point
|
28
|
14
|
Greenville/Spartanburg
|
20
|
7
|
Hilton Head Island
|
4
|
0
|
Honolulu
|
7
|
0
|
Houston
|
62
|
49
|
Indianapolis
|
41
|
14
|
Jacksonville FL
|
35
|
14
|
Kansas City
|
23
|
7
|
Key West
|
17
|
7
|
Knoxville
|
7
|
0
|
Las Vegas
|
35
|
14
|
Los Angeles
|
60
|
41
|
Louisville
|
21
|
7
|
Madison
|
14
|
0
|
Memphis
|
20
|
14
|
Miami
|
34
|
14
|
Milwaukee
|
19
|
0
|
Minneapolis/St Paul
|
33
|
14
|
Myrtle Beach
|
8
|
7
|
Nashville
|
40
|
14
|
New Orleans
|
42
|
7
|
Norfolk
|
35
|
7
|
Omaha
|
7
|
0
|
Orlando
|
71
|
28
|
Phoenix
|
28
|
7
|
Pittsburgh
|
55
|
21
|
Portland ME
|
34
|
14
|
Portland OR
|
6
|
0
|
Presque Isle
|
12
|
7
|
Providence
|
20
|
0
|
Raleigh/Durham
|
56
|
21
|
Richmond
|
34
|
14
|
Rochester NY
|
33
|
14
|
Sacramento
|
7
|
0
|
San Antonio
|
14
|
7
|
San Diego
|
27
|
7
|
San Francisco
|
77
|
35
|
Santa Ana
|
19
|
7
|
Sarasota/Bradenton
|
15
|
7
|
Savannah
|
22
|
14
|
Seattle
|
12
|
0
|
St Louis
|
39
|
14
|
Syracuse
|
27
|
7
|
Tampa
|
42
|
14
|
Washington Dulles
|
35
|
21
|
Washington Reagan
|
85
|
42
|
West Palm Beach
|
50
|
14
San Francisco Departure reduce from 1516 to 747 weekly
|
Week of 05APR20
|
As of 15MAR20
|
As of 29MAR20
|
Albuquerque
|
14
|
7
|
Arcata/Eureka CA
|
21
|
14
|
Aspen
|
1
|
0
|
Atlanta
|
13
|
0
|
Austin
|
33
|
14
|
Bakersfield
|
7
|
7
|
Baltimore/Washington
|
8
|
0
|
Boise
|
35
|
21
|
Boston
|
33
|
7
|
Bozeman
|
7
|
0
|
Burbank
|
34
|
14
|
Chicago O’Hare
|
63
|
49
|
Cleveland
|
7
|
7
|
Columbus OH
|
7
|
0
|
Dallas/Ft. Worth
|
21
|
7
|
Denver
|
55
|
35
|
Detroit
|
7
|
0
|
Eugene
|
27
|
14
|
Fresno
|
21
|
7
|
Honolulu
|
30
|
7
|
Houston
|
56
|
49
|
Indianapolis
|
9
|
0
|
Kahului
|
28
|
7
|
Kansas City
|
6
|
6
|
Kona
|
22
|
7
|
Las Vegas
|
49
|
28
|
Lihue
|
15
|
7
|
Los Angeles
|
73
|
48
|
Madison
|
7
|
0
|
Mammoth Lakes
|
7
|
0
|
Medford
|
27
|
13
|
Minneapolis/St Paul
|
13
|
7
|
Monterey/Carmel
|
14
|
7
|
Nashville
|
12
|
0
|
New Orleans
|
3
|
0
|
Newark
|
76
|
35
|
North Bend
|
7
|
7
|
Oklahoma City
|
7
|
7
|
Omaha
|
7
|
0
|
Ontario
|
28
|
14
|
Orlando
|
14
|
7
|
Palm Springs
|
38
|
21
|
Pasco
|
7
|
7
|
Philadelphia
|
9
|
0
|
Phoenix
|
30
|
14
|
Pittsburgh
|
9
|
0
|
Portland OR
|
43
|
14
|
Raleigh/Durham
|
8
|
0
|
Redding
|
21
|
7
|
Redmond/Bend
|
27
|
14
|
Reno
|
27
|
14
|
Sacramento
|
27
|
21
|
Salt Lake City
|
34
|
14
|
San Antonio
|
7
|
0
|
San Diego
|
48
|
28
|
San Luis Obispo
|
21
|
14
|
Santa Ana
|
48
|
21
|
Santa Barbara
|
35
|
21
|
Santa Rosa
|
7
|
7
|
Seattle
|
40
|
21
|
Spokane
|
14
|
7
|
St. Louis
|
7
|
0
|
Tampa
|
7
|
0
|
Tucson
|
28
|
14
|
Washington Dulles
|
42
|
28
|
Washington Reagan
|
7
|
7
Washington Dulles Departure reduce from 1438 to 906 weekly
|
Week of 05APR20
|
As of 15MAR20
|
As of 29MAR20
|
Albany NY
|
14
|
14
|
Asheville/Hendersonville
|
14
|
7
|
Atlanta
|
27
|
14
|
Austin
|
21
|
7
|
Boston
|
28
|
21
|
Buffalo
|
20
|
13
|
Burlington VT
|
14
|
7
|
Charleston SC
|
21
|
14
|
Charlotte
|
26
|
20
|
Charlottesville
|
14
|
7
|
Chicago O’Hare
|
36
|
28
|
Cincinnati
|
22
|
14
|
Clarksburg
|
6
|
5
|
Cleveland
|
26
|
14
|
Columbia SC
|
21
|
14
|
Columbus OH
|
27
|
14
|
Dallas/Ft. Worth
|
20
|
13
|
Dayton
|
19
|
13
|
Denver
|
34
|
34
|
Detroit
|
20
|
13
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
21
|
14
|
Fort Myers
|
14
|
14
|
Grand Rapids
|
7
|
0
|
Greensboro/High Point
|
21
|
14
|
Greenville/Spartanburg
|
21
|
14
|
Harrisburg
|
19
|
13
|
Hartford
|
27
|
14
|
Hilton Head Island
|
9
|
7
|
Honolulu
|
1
|
0
|
Houston
|
21
|
21
|
Huntsville
|
13
|
7
|
Indianapolis
|
27
|
21
|
Ithaca
|
14
|
7
|
Jacksonville FL
|
21
|
14
|
Kansas City
|
20
|
7
|
Knoxville
|
15
|
15
|
Las Vegas
|
14
|
7
|
Lewisburg
|
5
|
5
|
Lexington KY
|
13
|
7
|
Los Angeles
|
37
|
28
|
Louisville
|
20
|
7
|
Manchester
|
14
|
7
|
Miami
|
14
|
7
|
Minneapolis/St Paul
|
14
|
7
|
Nashville
|
20
|
14
|
New Orleans
|
21
|
7
|
New York LaGuardia
|
27
|
14
|
Newark
|
35
|
21
|
Norfolk
|
21
|
14
|
Ogdensburg
|
7
|
7
|
Oklahoma City
|
12
|
7
|
Orlando
|
29
|
21
|
Phoenix
|
14
|
7
|
Pittsburgh
|
20
|
13
|
Plattsburgh
|
13
|
12
|
Portland ME
|
20
|
13
|
Portland OR
|
7
|
0
|
Providence
|
20
|
7
|
Raleigh/Durham
|
26
|
20
|
Richmond
|
21
|
14
|
Roanoke
|
20
|
14
|
Rochester NY
|
21
|
14
|
Sacramento
|
7
|
0
|
San Antonio
|
14
|
7
|
San Diego
|
20
|
7
|
San Francisco
|
42
|
28
|
Sarasota/Bradenton
|
7
|
7
|
Savannah
|
14
|
14
|
Seattle
|
20
|
7
|
St. Louis
|
20
|
14
|
State College
|
11
|
6
|
Staunton/Waynesborough
|
14
|
5
|
Syracuse
|
21
|
14
|
Tampa
|
21
|
14
|
West Palm Beach
|
7
|
7
|
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
|
14
|
7
|
Wilmington
|
20
|
7