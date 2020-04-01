United Airlines week of 05APR20 US Domestic Route by Route Frequency comparison

United Airlines in recent schedule update filed additional service reductions for US domestic routes by hubs. The following is a list of frequency comparison for the week of 05APR20, based on schedule filing in OAG, 15MAR20 vs 29MAR20. Units of frequency listed below is weekly.



Note the presentation of this route by route comparison appears on Airlineroute on one-time basis, as future update will only focus on general hub airports frequency comparison, unless further drastic reductions filed.



Further changes to planned operation for week of 05APR20, as well as for the rest of April 2020 remains highly likely.

Chicago O'Hare Departure Reduce from 3693 weekly to 2408 weekly

Week of 05APR20 As of 15MAR20 As of 29MAR20 Akron/Canton 27 21 Albany NY 28 14 Albuquerque 7 7 Allentown 14 7 Appleton 41 28 Asheville 21 0 Atlanta 49 35 Austin 21 21 Baltimore/Washington 27 21 Birmingham 20 14 Bismarck 7 0 Boise 14 14 Boston 14 42 Buffalo 28 21 Burlington VT 21 14 Cape Girardeau 12 12 Cedar Rapids 42 21 Charleston SC 21 14 Charleston WV 20 14 Charlotte 35 21 Charlottesville 14 7 Chattanooga 20 14 Cincinnati 41 28 Clarksburg 7 7 Cleveland 53 35 Colorado Springs 21 7 Columbia MO 20 14 Columbia SC 21 14 Columbus OH 42 28 Dallas/Ft. Worth 37 33 Dayton 40 28 Decatur 13 12 Denver 61 49 Des Moines 40 21 Detroit 45 34 Duluth 20 13 Eau Claire 14 14 El Paso 6 6 Erie 14 14 Evansville 20 14 Fargo 20 20 Fayetteville 26 20 Flint 20 14 Fort Lauderdale 28 14 Fort Myers 29 7 Fort Wayne 21 7 Fresno 7 0 Grand Rapids 48 28 Green Bay 34 21 Greensboro/High Point 27 21 Greenville/Spartanburg 21 14 Hancock 14 14 Harrisburg 27 14 Hartford 28 14 Hilton Head Island 2 0 Honolulu 7 7 Houston 61 56 Huntsville 14 7 Indianapolis 62 35 Jacksonville FL 21 21 Kahului 5 0 Kalamazoo 19 14 Kansas City 42 21 Kearney 7 0 Key West 7 7 Knoxville 34 21 Lansing 20 14 Las Vegas 35 28 Lewisburg 7 7 Lexington KY 27 21 Lincoln 21 14 Little Rock 20 13 Los Angeles 56 42 Louisville 42 28 Madison 54 27 Memphis 28 21 Miami 21 14 Milwaukee 55 41 Minneapolis/St Paul 56 34 Moline 28 21 Muskegon 12 12 Nashville 47 28 New Orleans 21 14 New York LaGuardia 99 49 Newark 62 49 Norfolk VA 21 21 Ogdensburg 5 5 Oklahoma City 20 14 Omaha 34 21 Orlando 36 21 Paducah 14 14 Palm Springs 7 0 Pensacola 7 7 Peoria 35 21 Philadelphia 38 28 Phoenix 36 28 Pittsburgh 35 28 Portland ME 14 14 Portland OR 14 14 Providence 14 7 Raleigh/Durham 40 21 Reno 7 0 Richmond VA 34 21 Roanoke 14 14 Rochester MN 21 14 Rochester NY 28 14 Sacramento 14 14 Saginaw 20 7 Salina 7 5 Salt Lake City 19 7 San Antonio 20 20 San Diego 35 21 San Francisco 64 49 San Jose CA 7 0 Santa Ana 20 14 Sarasota/Bradenton 14 7 Savannah 27 14 Seattle 21 21 Sioux Falls 27 16 South Bend 35 21 Spokane 6 0 Springfield IL 20 7 Springfield MO 26 15 St Louis 57 35 State College 20 14 Staunton/Waynesborough 7 7 Syracuse 28 14 Tampa 23 14 Traverse City 26 14 Tucson 7 7 Tulsa 26 14 Washington Dulles 36 28 Washington Reagan 100 42 Watertown 7 5 Wausau 20 14 West Palm Beach 7 7 White Plains 20 7 Wichita 27 7 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 14 7

Denver Departure reduce from 2924 to 1953 weekly

Week of 05APR20 As of 15MAR20 As of 29MAR20 Albuquerque 28 21 Amarillo 13 6 Anchorage 7 7 Appleton 7 7 Arcata/Eureka 7 0 Aspen 42 21 Atlanta 27 14 Austin 31 21 Bakersfield 14 7 Baltimore/Washington 14 14 Billings 33 14 Birmingham 13 13 Bismarck 21 14 Boise 28 14 Boston 28 21 Bozeman 26 14 Burbank 14 7 Casper 24 13 Cedar Rapids 20 7 Charleston SC 7 7 Charlotte 14 14 Chicago O’Hare 61 49 Cincinnati 14 14 Cleveland 20 14 Cody 14 7 Colorado Springs 56 35 Columbia MO 7 7 Columbus OH 14 7 Dallas/Ft. Worth 34 21 Dayton 7 7 Des Moines 29 14 Detroit 14 14 Dickinson 13 7 Dodge City 12 12 Durango 39 21 El Paso 25 21 Eugene 21 14 Everett 7 7 Fargo 21 14 Fayetteville 18 14 Fort Lauderdale 14 7 Fort Myers 8 7 Fresno 25 21 Gillette 18 7 Grand Canyon 13 7 Grand Junction 34 21 Grand Rapids 14 7 Great Falls 14 7 Greenville/Spartanburg 7 7 Gunnison 7 7 Hartford 7 7 Hayden 14 14 Hays 13 12 Helena 14 14 Hobbs 6 6 Honolulu 7 7 Houston 62 49 Huntsville 14 14 Idaho Falls 19 13 Indianapolis 21 14 Jackson 14 14 Jacksonville 7 7 Jamestown 12 12 Kahului 7 7 Kalispell 14 7 Kansas City 28 13 Kearney 13 12 Knoxville 14 14 Kona 7 0 Laramie 13 12 Las Vegas 35 21 Liberal 12 12 Lihue 7 0 Lincoln 21 14 Little Rock 20 14 Los Angeles 42 35 Louisville 14 14 Lubbock 14 7 Madison 14 14 Medford 14 14 Memphis 14 7 Midland 20 14 Milwaukee 21 14 Minneapolis/St Paul 27 21 Minot 14 7 Missoula 14 7 Moab 12 12 Moline 14 7 Monterey/Carmel 7 7 Montrose 26 14 Nashville 26 20 New Orleans 19 14 New York LaGuardia 39 21 Newark 48 28 Norfolk 7 7 North Platte 13 12 Oklahoma City 41 21 Omaha 34 14 Ontario 14 14 Orlando 21 14 Palm Springs 25 21 Pasco 14 7 Philadelphia 14 7 Phoenix 41 21 Pierre 13 12 Pittsburgh 14 7 Portland OR 28 21 Prescott 14 7 Pueblo 12 12 Raleigh/Durham 14 7 Rapid City 35 21 Redmond/Bend 14 7 Reno 20 14 Richmond 14 7 Riverton 13 7 Rock Springs 14 7 Sacramento 28 21 Salina 7 7 Salt Lake City 41 21 San Antonio 25 14 San Diego 28 21 San Francisco 56 35 San Jose 28 14 San Luis Obispo 20 20 Santa Ana 25 14 Santa Barbara 27 7 Santa Fe 20 7 Santa Rosa 7 7 Savannah 7 7 Scottsbluff 13 12 Seattle 28 14 Sheridan 6 7 Shreveport 7 7 Sioux Falls 27 14 Spokane 14 13 Springfield MO 27 14 St George 14 7 St Louis 33 21 Syracuse 7 7 Tampa 14 14 Tucson 34 21 Tulsa 33 7 Vail 14 7 Vernal 12 12 Washington Dulles 34 34 Washington Regan 7 7 Watertown 7 7 Wichita 27 14 Williston 20 13

Houston Departure reduce from 2854 to 1682 weekly

WEEK of 05APR20 As of 15MAR20 As of 29MAR20 Albuquerque 34 14 Alexandria 14 7 Amarillo 19 7 Aspen 2 0 Atlanta 45 40 Austin 60 35 Baltimore/Washington 14 7 Baton Rouge 48 14 Birmingham 41 21 Boise 7 0 Boston 34 14 Brownsville 28 14 Charleston 21 14 Charlotte 34 14 Chicago O’Hare 62 56 Cincinnati 27 14 Cleveland 27 14 College Station 20 7 Colorado Springs 21 14 Columbus OH 25 20 Corpus Christi 40 21 Dallas/Ft. Worth 57 34 Denver 62 49 Des Moines 20 14 Destin/Ft Walton Beach 14 14 Detroit 28 21 El Paso 41 14 Fayetteville/Springdale 27 14 Fort Lauderdale 42 14 Fort Myers 21 7 Grand Rapids 7 0 Greenville/Spartanburg 14 7 Gulfport/Biloxi 20 13 Harlingen 34 14 Hartford 7 0 Hobbs 13 6 Honolulu 7 7 Huntsville 20 14 Indianapolis 28 21 Jackson MS 38 21 Jacksonville FL 28 14 Kansas City 34 21 Killeen/Fort Hood 14 7 Knoxville 20 13 Lafayette Regional Apt 45 21 Lake Charles 26 14 Laredo 20 7 Las Vegas 41 28 Lexington 7 0 Little Rock 38 14 Los Angeles 52 42 Louisville 20 14 Lubbock 21 14 McAllen/Mission 40 20 Memphis 33 14 Miami 28 21 Midland 47 28 Milwaukee 7 7 Minneapolis/St Paul 34 21 Minot 2 0 Mobile 39 20 Monroe 13 7 Nashville 41 28 New Orleans 55 41 New York LaGuardia 54 42 Newark 62 49 Norfolk 13 7 Oklahoma City 54 28 Omaha 27 7 Ontario 7 0 Orlando 42 28 Palm Springs 20 0 Panama City NW Florida Beaches 14 14 Pensacola 27 21 Philadelphia 34 21 Phoenix 34 21 Pittsburgh 34 21 Portland OR 14 7 Raleigh/Durham 33 21 Richmond 7 7 Sacramento 14 13 Salt Lake City 33 21 San Antonio 56 28 San Diego 35 21 San Francisco 57 49 San Jose CA 7 0 Santa Ana 27 14 Savannah 14 7 Seattle 20 14 Shreveport 27 14 Springfield MO 14 7 St Louis 33 14 Tampa 28 21 Tucson 28 14 Tulsa 46 21 Washington Dulles 21 21 Washington Reagan 55 42 West Palm Beach 7 7 Wichita 26 13

Los Angeles Departure reduce from 785 to 420 weekly

Week of 05APR20 As of 15MAR20 As of 29MAR20 Arcata/Eureka 7 0 Aspen 3 0 Austin 7 0 Baltimore/Washington 7 0 Boise 14 14 Boston 14 0 Bozeman 6 0 Chicago O’Hare 56 42 Cleveland 8 8 Colorado Springs 13 7 Denver 42 35 Eugene 7 7 Fresno 21 14 Hilo 5 4 Honolulu 28 7 Houston 52 42 Kahului 15 0 Kona 8 0 Las Vegas 27 14 Lihue 6 0 Madison 7 0 Mammoth Lakes 7 0 Medford 7 7 Monterey/Carmel 25 7 Newark 60 41 Orlando 14 0 Palm Springs 7 7 Phoenix 19 14 Prescott 7 5 Redding 7 0 Redmond/Bend 7 7 Reno 18 0 Sacramento 21 14 Salt Lake City 14 7 San Antonio 11 0 San Diego 28 14 San Francisco 72 48 San Luis Obispo 21 14 Santa Barbara 18 14 Seattle 12 7 St. George 7 0 Stockton 13 0 Washington Dulles 37 28

Newark Departure reduce from 2161 to 921 weekly

Week of 05APR20 As of 15MAR20 As of 29MAR20 Akron/Canton 7 0 Albany NY 26 20 Atlanta 47 21 Austin 34 21 Bangor 14 7 Boston 67 42 Buffalo 27 14 Burlington VT 27 7 Charleston SC 28 14 Charlotte 34 21 Chicago O’Hare 63 49 Cincinnati 34 14 Cleveland 47 21 Columbus OH 40 14 Dallas/Ft. Worth 32 13 Denver 48 28 Detroit 41 14 Fayetteville 7 0 Fort Lauderdale 56 21 Fort Myers 35 14 Grand Rapids 14 0 Greensboro/High Point 28 14 Greenville/Spartanburg 20 7 Hilton Head Island 4 0 Honolulu 7 0 Houston 62 49 Indianapolis 41 14 Jacksonville FL 35 14 Kansas City 23 7 Key West 17 7 Knoxville 7 0 Las Vegas 35 14 Los Angeles 60 41 Louisville 21 7 Madison 14 0 Memphis 20 14 Miami 34 14 Milwaukee 19 0 Minneapolis/St Paul 33 14 Myrtle Beach 8 7 Nashville 40 14 New Orleans 42 7 Norfolk 35 7 Omaha 7 0 Orlando 71 28 Phoenix 28 7 Pittsburgh 55 21 Portland ME 34 14 Portland OR 6 0 Presque Isle 12 7 Providence 20 0 Raleigh/Durham 56 21 Richmond 34 14 Rochester NY 33 14 Sacramento 7 0 San Antonio 14 7 San Diego 27 7 San Francisco 77 35 Santa Ana 19 7 Sarasota/Bradenton 15 7 Savannah 22 14 Seattle 12 0 St Louis 39 14 Syracuse 27 7 Tampa 42 14 Washington Dulles 35 21 Washington Reagan 85 42 West Palm Beach 50 14

San Francisco Departure reduce from 1516 to 747 weekly

Week of 05APR20 As of 15MAR20 As of 29MAR20 Albuquerque 14 7 Arcata/Eureka CA 21 14 Aspen 1 0 Atlanta 13 0 Austin 33 14 Bakersfield 7 7 Baltimore/Washington 8 0 Boise 35 21 Boston 33 7 Bozeman 7 0 Burbank 34 14 Chicago O’Hare 63 49 Cleveland 7 7 Columbus OH 7 0 Dallas/Ft. Worth 21 7 Denver 55 35 Detroit 7 0 Eugene 27 14 Fresno 21 7 Honolulu 30 7 Houston 56 49 Indianapolis 9 0 Kahului 28 7 Kansas City 6 6 Kona 22 7 Las Vegas 49 28 Lihue 15 7 Los Angeles 73 48 Madison 7 0 Mammoth Lakes 7 0 Medford 27 13 Minneapolis/St Paul 13 7 Monterey/Carmel 14 7 Nashville 12 0 New Orleans 3 0 Newark 76 35 North Bend 7 7 Oklahoma City 7 7 Omaha 7 0 Ontario 28 14 Orlando 14 7 Palm Springs 38 21 Pasco 7 7 Philadelphia 9 0 Phoenix 30 14 Pittsburgh 9 0 Portland OR 43 14 Raleigh/Durham 8 0 Redding 21 7 Redmond/Bend 27 14 Reno 27 14 Sacramento 27 21 Salt Lake City 34 14 San Antonio 7 0 San Diego 48 28 San Luis Obispo 21 14 Santa Ana 48 21 Santa Barbara 35 21 Santa Rosa 7 7 Seattle 40 21 Spokane 14 7 St. Louis 7 0 Tampa 7 0 Tucson 28 14 Washington Dulles 42 28 Washington Reagan 7 7

Washington Dulles Departure reduce from 1438 to 906 weekly