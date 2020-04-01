United Airlines week of 05APR20 US Domestic Route by Route Frequency comparison

By Jim Liu

United Airlines in recent schedule update filed additional service reductions for US domestic routes by hubs. The following is a list of frequency comparison for the week of 05APR20, based on schedule filing in OAG, 15MAR20 vs 29MAR20. Units of frequency listed below is weekly.

Note the presentation of this route by route comparison appears on Airlineroute on one-time basis, as future update will only focus on general hub airports frequency comparison, unless further drastic reductions filed.

Further changes to planned operation for week of 05APR20, as well as for the rest of April 2020 remains highly likely.

Chicago O'Hare Departure Reduce from 3693 weekly to 2408 weekly

Week of 05APR20

As of 15MAR20

As of 29MAR20

Akron/Canton

27

21

Albany NY

28

14

Albuquerque

7

7

Allentown

14

7

Appleton

41

28

Asheville

21

0

Atlanta

49

35

Austin

21

21

Baltimore/Washington

27

21

Birmingham

20

14

Bismarck

7

0

Boise

14

14

Boston

14

42

Buffalo

28

21

Burlington VT

21

14

Cape Girardeau

12

12

Cedar Rapids

42

21

Charleston SC

21

14

Charleston WV

20

14

Charlotte

35

21

Charlottesville

14

7

Chattanooga

20

14

Cincinnati

41

28

Clarksburg

7

7

Cleveland

53

35

Colorado Springs

21

7

Columbia MO

20

14

Columbia SC

21

14

Columbus OH

42

28

Dallas/Ft. Worth

37

33

Dayton

40

28

Decatur

13

12

Denver

61

49

Des Moines

40

21

Detroit

45

34

Duluth

20

13

Eau Claire

14

14

El Paso

6

6

Erie

14

14

Evansville

20

14

Fargo

20

20

Fayetteville

26

20

Flint

20

14

Fort Lauderdale

28

14

Fort Myers

29

7

Fort Wayne

21

7

Fresno

7

0

Grand Rapids

48

28

Green Bay

34

21

Greensboro/High Point

27

21

Greenville/Spartanburg

21

14

Hancock

14

14

Harrisburg

27

14

Hartford

28

14

Hilton Head Island

2

0

Honolulu

7

7

Houston

61

56

Huntsville

14

7

Indianapolis

62

35

Jacksonville FL

21

21

Kahului

5

0

Kalamazoo

19

14

Kansas City

42

21

Kearney

7

0

Key West

7

7

Knoxville

34

21

Lansing

20

14

Las Vegas

35

28

Lewisburg

7

7

Lexington KY

27

21

Lincoln

21

14

Little Rock

20

13

Los Angeles

56

42

Louisville

42

28

Madison

54

27

Memphis

28

21

Miami

21

14

Milwaukee

55

41

Minneapolis/St Paul

56

34

Moline

28

21

Muskegon

12

12

Nashville

47

28

New Orleans

21

14

New York LaGuardia

99

49

Newark

62

49

Norfolk VA

21

21

Ogdensburg

5

5

Oklahoma City

20

14

Omaha

34

21

Orlando

36

21

Paducah

14

14

Palm Springs

7

0

Pensacola

7

7

Peoria

35

21

Philadelphia

38

28

Phoenix

36

28

Pittsburgh

35

28

Portland ME

14

14

Portland OR

14

14

Providence

14

7

Raleigh/Durham

40

21

Reno

7

0

Richmond VA

34

21

Roanoke

14

14

Rochester MN

21

14

Rochester NY

28

14

Sacramento

14

14

Saginaw

20

7

Salina

7

5

Salt Lake City

19

7

San Antonio

20

20

San Diego

35

21

San Francisco

64

49

San Jose CA

7

0

Santa Ana

20

14

Sarasota/Bradenton

14

7

Savannah

27

14

Seattle

21

21

Sioux Falls

27

16

South Bend

35

21

Spokane

6

0

Springfield IL

20

7

Springfield MO

26

15

St Louis

57

35

State College

20

14

Staunton/Waynesborough

7

7

Syracuse

28

14

Tampa

23

14

Traverse City

26

14

Tucson

7

7

Tulsa

26

14

Washington Dulles

36

28

Washington Reagan

100

42

Watertown

7

5

Wausau

20

14

West Palm Beach

7

7

White Plains

20

7

Wichita

27

7

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

14

7

Denver Departure reduce from 2924 to 1953 weekly

Week of 05APR20

As of 15MAR20

As of 29MAR20

Albuquerque

28

21

Amarillo

13

6

Anchorage

7

7

Appleton

7

7

Arcata/Eureka

7

0

Aspen

42

21

Atlanta

27

14

Austin

31

21

Bakersfield

14

7

Baltimore/Washington

14

14

Billings

33

14

Birmingham

13

13

Bismarck

21

14

Boise

28

14

Boston

28

21

Bozeman

26

14

Burbank

14

7

Casper

24

13

Cedar Rapids

20

7

Charleston SC

7

7

Charlotte

14

14

Chicago O’Hare

61

49

Cincinnati

14

14

Cleveland

20

14

Cody

14

7

Colorado Springs

56

35

Columbia MO

7

7

Columbus OH

14

7

Dallas/Ft. Worth

34

21

Dayton

7

7

Des Moines

29

14

Detroit

14

14

Dickinson

13

7

Dodge City

12

12

Durango

39

21

El Paso

25

21

Eugene

21

14

Everett

7

7

Fargo

21

14

Fayetteville

18

14

Fort Lauderdale

14

7

Fort Myers

8

7

Fresno

25

21

Gillette

18

7

Grand Canyon

13

7

Grand Junction

34

21

Grand Rapids

14

7

Great Falls

14

7

Greenville/Spartanburg

7

7

Gunnison

7

7

Hartford

7

7

Hayden

14

14

Hays

13

12

Helena

14

14

Hobbs

6

6

Honolulu

7

7

Houston

62

49

Huntsville

14

14

Idaho Falls

19

13

Indianapolis

21

14

Jackson

14

14

Jacksonville

7

7

Jamestown

12

12

Kahului

7

7

Kalispell

14

7

Kansas City

28

13

Kearney

13

12

Knoxville

14

14

Kona

7

0

Laramie

13

12

Las Vegas

35

21

Liberal

12

12

Lihue

7

0

Lincoln

21

14

Little Rock

20

14

Los Angeles

42

35

Louisville

14

14

Lubbock

14

7

Madison

14

14

Medford

14

14

Memphis

14

7

Midland

20

14

Milwaukee

21

14

Minneapolis/St Paul

27

21

Minot

14

7

Missoula

14

7

Moab

12

12

Moline

14

7

Monterey/Carmel

7

7

Montrose

26

14

Nashville

26

20

New Orleans

19

14

New York LaGuardia

39

21

Newark

48

28

Norfolk

7

7

North Platte

13

12

Oklahoma City

41

21

Omaha

34

14

Ontario

14

14

Orlando

21

14

Palm Springs

25

21

Pasco

14

7

Philadelphia

14

7

Phoenix

41

21

Pierre

13

12

Pittsburgh

14

7

Portland OR

28

21

Prescott

14

7

Pueblo

12

12

Raleigh/Durham

14

7

Rapid City

35

21

Redmond/Bend

14

7

Reno

20

14

Richmond

14

7

Riverton

13

7

Rock Springs

14

7

Sacramento

28

21

Salina

7

7

Salt Lake City

41

21

San Antonio

25

14

San Diego

28

21

San Francisco

56

35

San Jose

28

14

San Luis Obispo

20

20

Santa Ana

25

14

Santa Barbara

27

7

Santa Fe

20

7

Santa Rosa

7

7

Savannah

7

7

Scottsbluff

13

12

Seattle

28

14

Sheridan

6

7

Shreveport

7

7

Sioux Falls

27

14

Spokane

14

13

Springfield MO

27

14

St George

14

7

St Louis

33

21

Syracuse

7

7

Tampa

14

14

Tucson

34

21

Tulsa

33

7

Vail

14

7

Vernal

12

12

Washington Dulles

34

34

Washington Regan

7

7

Watertown

7

7

Wichita

27

14

Williston

20

13

Houston Departure reduce from 2854 to 1682 weekly

WEEK of 05APR20 

As of 15MAR20

As of 29MAR20

Albuquerque

34

14

Alexandria

14

7

Amarillo

19

7

Aspen

2

0

Atlanta

45

40

Austin

60

35

Baltimore/Washington

14

7

Baton Rouge

48

14

Birmingham

41

21

Boise

7

0

Boston

34

14

Brownsville

28

14

Charleston

21

14

Charlotte

34

14

Chicago O’Hare

62

56

Cincinnati

27

14

Cleveland

27

14

College Station

20

7

Colorado Springs

21

14

Columbus OH

25

20

Corpus Christi

40

21

Dallas/Ft. Worth

57

34

Denver

62

49

Des Moines

20

14

Destin/Ft Walton Beach

14

14

Detroit

28

21

El Paso

41

14

Fayetteville/Springdale

27

14

Fort Lauderdale

42

14

Fort Myers

21

7

Grand Rapids

7

0

Greenville/Spartanburg

14

7

Gulfport/Biloxi

20

13

Harlingen

34

14

Hartford

7

0

Hobbs

13

6

Honolulu

7

7

Huntsville

20

14

Indianapolis

28

21

Jackson MS

38

21

Jacksonville FL

28

14

Kansas City

34

21

Killeen/Fort Hood

14

7

Knoxville

20

13

Lafayette Regional Apt

45

21

Lake Charles

26

14

Laredo

20

7

Las Vegas

41

28

Lexington

7

0

Little Rock

38

14

Los Angeles

52

42

Louisville

20

14

Lubbock

21

14

McAllen/Mission

40

20

Memphis

33

14

Miami

28

21

Midland

47

28

Milwaukee

7

7

Minneapolis/St Paul

34

21

Minot

2

0

Mobile

39

20

Monroe

13

7

Nashville

41

28

New Orleans

55

41

New York LaGuardia

54

42

Newark

62

49

Norfolk

13

7

Oklahoma City

54

28

Omaha

27

7

Ontario

7

0

Orlando

42

28

Palm Springs

20

0

Panama City NW Florida Beaches

14

14

Pensacola

27

21

Philadelphia

34

21

Phoenix

34

21

Pittsburgh

34

21

Portland OR

14

7

Raleigh/Durham

33

21

Richmond

7

7

Sacramento

14

13

Salt Lake City

33

21

San Antonio

56

28

San Diego

35

21

San Francisco

57

49

San Jose CA

7

0

Santa Ana

27

14

Savannah

14

7

Seattle

20

14

Shreveport

27

14

Springfield MO

14

7

St Louis

33

14

Tampa

28

21

Tucson

28

14

Tulsa

46

21

Washington Dulles

21

21

Washington Reagan

55

42

West Palm Beach

7

7

Wichita

26

13

Los Angeles Departure reduce from 785 to 420 weekly

Week of 05APR20

As of 15MAR20

As of 29MAR20

Arcata/Eureka

7

0

Aspen

3

0

Austin

7

0

Baltimore/Washington

7

0

Boise

14

14

Boston

14

0

Bozeman

6

0

Chicago O’Hare

56

42

Cleveland

8

8

Colorado Springs

13

7

Denver

42

35

Eugene

7

7

Fresno

21

14

Hilo

5

4

Honolulu

28

7

Houston

52

42

Kahului

15

0

Kona

8

0

Las Vegas

27

14

Lihue

6

0

Madison

7

0

Mammoth Lakes

7

0

Medford

7

7

Monterey/Carmel

25

7

Newark

60

41

Orlando

14

0

Palm Springs

7

7

Phoenix

19

14

Prescott

7

5

Redding

7

0

Redmond/Bend

7

7

Reno

18

0

Sacramento

21

14

Salt Lake City

14

7

San Antonio

11

0

San Diego

28

14

San Francisco

72

48

San Luis Obispo

21

14

Santa Barbara

18

14

Seattle

12

7

St. George

7

0

Stockton

13

0

Washington Dulles

37

28

Newark Departure reduce from 2161 to 921 weekly

Week of 05APR20

As of 15MAR20

As of 29MAR20

Akron/Canton

7

0

Albany NY

26

20

Atlanta

47

21

Austin

34

21

Bangor

14

7

Boston

67

42

Buffalo

27

14

Burlington VT

27

7

Charleston SC

28

14

Charlotte

34

21

Chicago O’Hare

63

49

Cincinnati

34

14

Cleveland

47

21

Columbus OH

40

14

Dallas/Ft. Worth

32

13

Denver

48

28

Detroit

41

14

Fayetteville

7

0

Fort Lauderdale

56

21

Fort Myers

35

14

Grand Rapids

14

0

Greensboro/High Point

28

14

Greenville/Spartanburg

20

7

Hilton Head Island

4

0

Honolulu

7

0

Houston

62

49

Indianapolis

41

14

Jacksonville FL

35

14

Kansas City

23

7

Key West

17

7

Knoxville

7

0

Las Vegas

35

14

Los Angeles

60

41

Louisville

21

7

Madison

14

0

Memphis

20

14

Miami

34

14

Milwaukee

19

0

Minneapolis/St Paul

33

14

Myrtle Beach

8

7

Nashville

40

14

New Orleans

42

7

Norfolk

35

7

Omaha

7

0

Orlando

71

28

Phoenix

28

7

Pittsburgh

55

21

Portland ME

34

14

Portland OR

6

0

Presque Isle

12

7

Providence

20

0

Raleigh/Durham

56

21

Richmond

34

14

Rochester NY

33

14

Sacramento

7

0

San Antonio

14

7

San Diego

27

7

San Francisco

77

35

Santa Ana

19

7

Sarasota/Bradenton

15

7

Savannah

22

14

Seattle

12

0

St Louis

39

14

Syracuse

27

7

Tampa

42

14

Washington Dulles

35

21

Washington Reagan

85

42

West Palm Beach

50

14

San Francisco Departure reduce from 1516 to 747 weekly

Week of 05APR20

As of 15MAR20

As of 29MAR20

Albuquerque

14

7

Arcata/Eureka CA

21

14

Aspen

1

0

Atlanta

13

0

Austin

33

14

Bakersfield

7

7

Baltimore/Washington

8

0

Boise

35

21

Boston

33

7

Bozeman

7

0

Burbank

34

14

Chicago O’Hare

63

49

Cleveland

7

7

Columbus OH

7

0

Dallas/Ft. Worth

21

7

Denver

55

35

Detroit

7

0

Eugene

27

14

Fresno

21

7

Honolulu

30

7

Houston

56

49

Indianapolis

9

0

Kahului

28

7

Kansas City

6

6

Kona

22

7

Las Vegas

49

28

Lihue

15

7

Los Angeles

73

48

Madison

7

0

Mammoth Lakes

7

0

Medford

27

13

Minneapolis/St Paul

13

7

Monterey/Carmel

14

7

Nashville

12

0

New Orleans

3

0

Newark

76

35

North Bend

7

7

Oklahoma City

7

7

Omaha

7

0

Ontario

28

14

Orlando

14

7

Palm Springs

38

21

Pasco

7

7

Philadelphia

9

0

Phoenix

30

14

Pittsburgh

9

0

Portland OR

43

14

Raleigh/Durham

8

0

Redding

21

7

Redmond/Bend

27

14

Reno

27

14

Sacramento

27

21

Salt Lake City

34

14

San Antonio

7

0

San Diego

48

28

San Luis Obispo

21

14

Santa Ana

48

21

Santa Barbara

35

21

Santa Rosa

7

7

Seattle

40

21

Spokane

14

7

St. Louis

7

0

Tampa

7

0

Tucson

28

14

Washington Dulles

42

28

Washington Reagan

7

7

Washington Dulles Departure reduce from 1438 to 906 weekly

Week of 05APR20

As of 15MAR20

As of 29MAR20

Albany NY

14

14

Asheville/Hendersonville

14

7

Atlanta

27

14

Austin

21

7

Boston

28

21

Buffalo

20

13

Burlington VT

14

7

Charleston SC

21

14

Charlotte

26

20

Charlottesville

14

7

Chicago O’Hare

36

28

Cincinnati

22

14

Clarksburg

6

5

Cleveland

26

14

Columbia SC

21

14

Columbus OH

27

14

Dallas/Ft. Worth

20

13

Dayton

19

13

Denver

34

34

Detroit

20

13

Fort Lauderdale

21

14

Fort Myers

14

14

Grand Rapids

7

0

Greensboro/High Point

21

14

Greenville/Spartanburg

21

14

Harrisburg

19

13

Hartford

27

14

Hilton Head Island

9

7

Honolulu

1

0

Houston

21

21

Huntsville

13

7

Indianapolis

27

21

Ithaca

14

7

Jacksonville FL

21

14

Kansas City

20

7

Knoxville

15

15

Las Vegas

14

7

Lewisburg

5

5

Lexington KY

13

7

Los Angeles

37

28

Louisville

20

7

Manchester

14

7

Miami

14

7

Minneapolis/St Paul

14

7

Nashville

20

14

New Orleans

21

7

New York LaGuardia

27

14

Newark

35

21

Norfolk

21

14

Ogdensburg

7

7

Oklahoma City

12

7

Orlando

29

21

Phoenix

14

7

Pittsburgh

20

13

Plattsburgh

13

12

Portland ME

20

13

Portland OR

7

0

Providence

20

7

Raleigh/Durham

26

20

Richmond

21

14

Roanoke

20

14

Rochester NY

21

14

Sacramento

7

0

San Antonio

14

7

San Diego

20

7

San Francisco

42

28

Sarasota/Bradenton

7

7

Savannah

14

14

Seattle

20

7

St. Louis

20

14

State College

11

6

Staunton/Waynesborough

14

5

Syracuse

21

14

Tampa

21

14

West Palm Beach

7

7

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

14

7

Wilmington

20

7