Air France April 2020 Long-Haul operations as of 0630GMT 01APR20

Air France this week filed additional changes to its planned long-haul operation, for the month of April 2020. Planned operation for the period of 01APR20 – 30APR20, as of 0630GMT 01APR20, as follows. Additional changes remain highly possible.



Paris CDG – Beijing Capital 1 flight on 18APR20, 777-300ER

Paris CDG – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 1 flight on 06APR20, 777-300ER

Paris CDG – Cayenne 2 weekly 777-200ER

Paris CDG – Cotonou – Abidjan – Paris CDG 1 weekly 777-300ER from 08APR20, operating as scheduled charter. Night at Cotonou planned

AF4150 CDG1300 – 1805COO0900+1 – 0925+1ABJ1120+1 – 1935+1CDG 77W 3



Paris CDG – Cotonou – Lagos – Paris CDG 1 flight on 01APR20 (CDG departure), 777-300ER operating. Planned night stop at Cotonou remains unchanged, with modified schedule. Lagos will be suspended for the month of April, after this one-time flight

AF986 CDG1300 – 1820COO1055+1 – 1130+1LOS1300+1 – 2025+1CDG 77W 3



Paris CDG – Fort-de-France 2 weekly 777-300ER (-200ER from 06APR20)

Paris CDG – Los Angeles 3 weekly 777-300ER

Paris CDG – Mexico City 3 weekly 777-300ER

Paris CDG – Montreal 3 weekly 787-9

Paris CDG – New York JFK 3 weekly 777-300ER (1 daily from 19APR20)

Paris CDG – Pointe-a-Pitre 2 weekly 777-300ER (-200ER from 07APR20)

Paris CDG – Rio de Janeiro Galeao 1 weekly 787-9

Paris CDG – St. Denis de la Reunion 3 weekly 777-300ER (-200ER from 06APR20)

Paris CDG – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Paris CDG – Shanghai Pu Dong Service currently lists 2 weekly up to 11APR20, further update expected

Paris CDG – Tokyo Narita

02APR20 – 10APR20 Operating on alternating days, 777-300ER operating

13APR20 – 30APR20 3 weekly 777-300ER