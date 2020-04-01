Air New Zealand April 2020 International operations as of 01APR20

Air New Zealand this week filed schedule update for International operation, during the period of 01APR20 – 30APR20. As of 1540GMT 01APR20, planned operation as follows.



Additional changes, including selected service resumption date, is likely to change.



Auckland – Apia 1 weekly A320neo (resumes on 17APR20)

Auckland – Hong Kong 2 weekly 787-9

Auckland – Los Angeles 3 weekly 787-9 (5 weekly until 04APR20)

Auckland – Nadi service to resume on 13APR20, frequency varies

Auckland – Niue 1 weekly A320neo

Auckland – Nuku’alofa 1 weekly A320neo (resumes on 08APR20)

Auckland – Rarotonga 2 weekly A320neo/321neos

Brisbane – Norfolk Island 1 weekly A320neo

Sydney – Norfolk Island 1 weekly A320neo



Following Australia service only focuses on the week of 05APR20:

Auckland – Brisbane 3 weekly A320neo/787-9

Auckland – Melbourne 2 weekly 787-9

Auckland – Sydney 4 weekly A320neo/321neo/787-9