British Airways April 2020 Long-Haul operations as of 0500GMT 02APR20

British Airways this week filed additional changes to its long-haul operation, for the month of April 2020. As of 0500GMT 02APR20, planned long-haul operation as follows.



London Heathrow – Abuja Service resumes on 24APR20, 1 daily 777-200ER

London Heathrow – Bangalore Service resumes on 15APR20, A350-1000XWB operates alternating days

London Heathrow – Boston 1 daily 787-9

London Heathrow – Buenos Aires Ezeiza Service resumes on 18APR20, 3 weekly 3-class 777-200ER

London Heathrow – Calgary Service resumes on 19APR20, 3 weekly 787-8/-9

London Heathrow – Cape Town Service resumes on 18APR20, 747-400 operates alternating days

London Heathrow – Chicago 1 daily 777-200ER

London Heathrow – Doha Service resumes on 18APR20, 1 daily 787-9

London Heathrow – Dubai Service resumes on 25APR20, 1 daily A350-1000XWB

London Heathrow – Hong Kong Service cancelled from 09APR20 to 24APR20

London Heathrow – Hyderabad Service resumes on 15APR20, 787-8/-9 operates alternating days

London Heathrow – Johannesburg Service resumes on 18APR20, 1 daily 747-400

London Heathrow – Kuala Lumpur Service resumes on 19APR20, 787-9 operates alternating days

London Heathrow – Kuwait City Service resumes on 14APR20, 777-200ER operates alternating days

London Heathrow – Los Angeles 1 daily 787-9

London Heathrow – Mexico City 787-9 operates alternating days

London Heathrow – Montreal Service resumes on 18APR20, 3 weekly 787-8

London Heathrow – Mumbai Service resumes on 15APR20, 1 daily 787-8

London Heathrow – Nairobi Service cancelled from 07APR20

London Heathrow – Nassau – Grand Cayman Service resumes on 13APR20, 3 weekly 3-class 777-200ER

London Heathrow – New York JFK 2 daily 777-200ER/-300ER

London Heathrow – Rio de Janeiro Galeao Service resumes on 23APR20, 787-8 operates alternating days

London Heathrow – San Francisco Service resumes on 04APR20, 1 daily 747-400

London Heathrow – Santiago de Chile Service cancelled from 03APR20 to 22APR20

London Heathrow – Sao Paulo Guarulhos Service resumes on 23APR20, 1 daily 777-300ER

London Heathrow – Seattle 1 daily 787-9

London Heathrow – Seoul Incheon 787-8 operates alternating days

London Heathrow – Singapore – Sydney 1 daily 777-300ER operation

Singapore – Sydney sector cancelled 08APR20 – 29APR20

London Heathrow – Singapore sector cancelled 08APR20 – 21APR20



London Heathrow – Tel Aviv Service operates on 11APR20 and 12APR20 with 777-300ER

London Heathrow – Tokyo Haneda 1 daily 787-9

London Heathrow – Toronto Service resumes on 18APR20, 1 daily A350-1000XWB

London Heathrow – Vancouver Service resumes on 18APR20, 1 daily 747-400

London Heathrow – Washington Dulles 1 daily A350-1000XWB