Ukrainian carrier Jonika Airlines has delayed planned scheduled operation in summer season by one week. Originally stated to commence operation on 24APR20 for summer season, the airline’s booking system now displays service commencing on 01MAY20.
Kyiv Zhulyany – Athens eff 01MAY20 3 weekly (4 weekly from 21JUN20)
Kyiv Zhulyany – Bologna eff 01JUN20 2 weekly
Lviv – Athens eff 21JUN20 1 weekly
Odessa – Athens eff 09JUN20 1 weekly
Jonika Airlines moves summer 2020 scheduled operation to May 2020
