Jonika Airlines moves summer 2020 scheduled operation to May 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Ukrainian carrier Jonika Airlines has delayed planned scheduled operation in summer season by one week. Originally stated to commence operation on 24APR20 for summer season, the airline’s booking system now displays service commencing on 01MAY20.

Kyiv Zhulyany – Athens eff 01MAY20 3 weekly (4 weekly from 21JUN20)
Kyiv Zhulyany – Bologna eff 01JUN20 2 weekly
Lviv – Athens eff 21JUN20 1 weekly
Odessa – Athens eff 09JUN20 1 weekly

Routes Europe 2018

Routes Europe 2020
Bergen, Norway 

Register now

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.