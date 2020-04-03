Hawaiian Airlines April 2020 Passenger operations as of 03APR20

Hawaiian Airlines earlier this week announced planned passenger operation for the month of April 2020. This month sees the airline downsizing intra-Island service to 4 routes, 4 daily each, while US Mainland service downsized to 1 daily each to Los Angeles and San Francisco. Planned operation as follows.



Honolulu – Hilo 4 daily 717

Honolulu – Kahului 4 daily 717

Honolulu – Kona 4 daily 717

Honolulu – Lihue 4 daily 717

Honolulu – Los Angeles 1 daily A330-200

Honolulu – San Francisco 1 daily A330-200



The airline previously also scheduled Honolulu – Pago Pago service, however this has been cancelled until 23APR20 inclusive.