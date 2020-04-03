Hawaiian Airlines earlier this week announced planned passenger operation for the month of April 2020. This month sees the airline downsizing intra-Island service to 4 routes, 4 daily each, while US Mainland service downsized to 1 daily each to Los Angeles and San Francisco. Planned operation as follows.
Honolulu – Hilo 4 daily 717
Honolulu – Kahului 4 daily 717
Honolulu – Kona 4 daily 717
Honolulu – Lihue 4 daily 717
Honolulu – Los Angeles 1 daily A330-200
Honolulu – San Francisco 1 daily A330-200
The airline previously also scheduled Honolulu – Pago Pago service, however this has been cancelled until 23APR20 inclusive.
Hawaiian Airlines April 2020 Passenger operations as of 03APR20
Posted
Hawaiian Airlines earlier this week announced planned passenger operation for the month of April 2020. This month sees the airline downsizing intra-Island service to 4 routes, 4 daily each, while US Mainland service downsized to 1 daily each to Los Angeles and San Francisco. Planned operation as follows.