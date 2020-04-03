Ethiopian Airlines April 2020 Europe / Americas service changes as of 03APR20

Ethiopian Airlines has filed operation changes for Europe and The Americas, for the month of April 2020. Planned operation as of 03APR20 as follows.



Addis Ababa – Brussels 2 weekly 787-9

Addis Ababa – Dublin – Chicago O’Hare – Addis Ababa 2 weekly 787-8

Addis Ababa – Dublin – Toronto – Addis Ababa 2 weekly 787-8

Addis Ababa – Dublin – Washington Dulles – Addis Ababa 787-8 replaces 777-200LR from 04APR20 to 15APR20

Addis Ababa – Frankfurt 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Addis Ababa – Lome – Houston Service resumes on 08APR20, 2 weekly 787-8 (3 weekly on selected weeks)

Addis Ababa – Lome – Newark 3 weekly 787-8

Addis Ababa – London Heathrow 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Addis Ababa – Paris CDG 3 weekly A350-900XWB/777-200LR/777-300ER

Addis Ababa – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 2 weekly 787-8 (service extends to Buenos Aires Ezeiza from 16APR20)

Addis Ababa – Stockholm Arlanda 2 weekly 787-8