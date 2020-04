Thai Airways International NS20 Operations as of 03APR20

Thai Airways International this week continues to modify planned operations for summer season. The Star Alliance carrier has cancelled most flights for the month of April and May 2020, while reservation is not available for the month of June 2020, despite selected routes currently listed to be resumed by June.



Planned changes as of 1315GMT 03APR20 as follows.



Bangkok – Auckland

29MAR20 – 30JUN20 Service cancelled

eff 01JUL20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 787-9 operating



Bangkok – Bangalore eff 23MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Bangkok – Beijing Capital

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Service cancelled

eff 03JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER operating



Bangkok – Brisbane

30MAR20 – 30JUN20 Service cancelled

eff 01JUL20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly, 777-200ER operating



Bangkok – Brussels

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Service cancelled

eff 01JUN20 Reduce from 4-6 weekly to 2-3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating



Bangkok – Busan eff 01APR20 Service cancelled

Bangkok – Chengdu eff 29MAR20 Service cancelled

Bangkok – Chennai eff 23MAR20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled

Bangkok – Chiang Mai eff 01APR20 Thai Mainline service cancelled

Bangkok – Colombo eff 29MAR20 5 weekly cancelled

Bangkok – Copenhagen

01APR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled

eff 01JUN20 1 daily 777-300ER



Bangkok – Delhi

01APR20 – 31MAY20 Service cancelled

eff 01JUN20 Reduce from 22 to 7 weekly, 777-300 operating



Bangkok – Denpasar

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Service cancelled

eff 01JUN20 A330-300 replaces 747-400, reduce from 7 to 3 weekly



Bangkok – Dhaka

01APR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled

eff 01JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly, A330-300 replaces 777-200ER



Bangkok – Dubai eff 31MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Bangkok – Frankfurt

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Service cancelled (Reservation closed for the month of June 2020)

eff 01JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly, A380 operating



Bangkok – Fukuoka eff 29MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Bangkok – Guangzhou

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Service cancelled

eff 01JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, A330-300 replaces 777-200ER



Bangkok – Hanoi

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Service cancelled

eff 01JUN20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily. A330-300 operating



Bangkok – Ho Chi Minh City

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Service cancelled

eff 01JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly, A330 operating



Bangkok – Hong Kong

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Service cancelled (Selected flights scheduled up to 10APR20)

eff 01JUN20 Reduce from 4 to 1 daily, A330-300 operating



Bangkok – Hyderabad eff 23MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Bangkok – Islamabad

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Service cancelled

eff 01JUN20 4 weekly A330-300 (no frequency changes)



Bangkok – Jakarta

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Service cancelled

eff 01JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly, A330-300 operating



Bangkok – Karachi

01APR20 – 31MAY20 Service cancelled

eff 01JUN20 4 weekly A330-300



Bangkok – Karachi – Muscat eff 01APR20 Service cancelled

Bangkok – Kathmandu eff 29MAR20 Service cancelled

Bangkok – Kolkata eff 23MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Bangkok – Krabi eff 29MAR20 Service cancelled

Bangkok – Kuala Lumpur

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Service cancelled

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly, A330 operating

eff 01JUL20 Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly, A330 operating



Bangkok – Kunming eff 01JUN20 Planned 1 daily service resumption cancelled

Bangkok – Lahore

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Service cancelled

eff 01JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A330 operating



Bangkok – London Heathrow

01APR20 – 31MAY20 Service cancelled

eff 01JUN20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, TG910/911 777-300ER replaces A380



Bangkok – Manila

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Service cancelled

eff 01JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly, 777-300 operating



Bangkok – Melbourne

31MAR20 – 30JUN20 Service cancelled

eff 01JUL20 Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating



Bangkok – Milan Malpensa Service cancelled

Bangkok – Moscow Domodedovo eff 29MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

Bangkok – Mumbai eff 29MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Bangkok – Munich

29MAR20 – 02JUN20 Service cancelled

eff 03JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating (6 weekly 16JUL20 – 25AUG20)



Bangkok – Nagoya

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Service cancelled

eff 01JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating



Bangkok – Osaka Kansai

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Service cancelled

eff 01JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly, 777-200ER operating



Bangkok – Oslo Service cancelled

Bangkok – Paris CDG

01APR20 – 31MAY20 Service cancelled

eff 01JUN20 Reduce from 10 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating



Bangkok – Perth

30MAR20 – 30JUN20 Service cancelled

eff 01JUL20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A330-300 operating (Service cancelled 30APR20 – 16JUN20)



Bangkok – Phnom Penh

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Service cancelled

eff 01JUN20 1 daily A330



Bangkok – Phuket eff 29MAR20 Thai Mainline service cancelled

Bangkok – Phuket – Frankfurt 29MAR20 – 29APR20 Service cancelled (Originally scheduled until 29APR20)

Bangkok – Rome eff 29MAR20 Service cancelled

Bangkok – Sapporo New Chitose eff 29MAR20 Service cancelled

Bangkok – Sendai eff 29MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Bangkok – Seoul Incheon

30MAR20 – 31MAY20 Service cancelled

eff 01JUN20 Reduce from 21 to 6 weekly, A330-300 operating



Bangkok – Shanghai Pu Dong

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Service cancelled

eff 01JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER operating



Bangkok – Singapore

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Service cancelled

eff 01JUN20 Reduce from 32 to 4 weekly, A350-900XWB operating



Bangkok – Stockholm Arlanda eff 01APR20 Service cancelled

Bangkok – Sydney

01APR20 – 30JUN20 Service cancelled

01JUL20 – 24OCT20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER replaces 747-400



Bangkok – Taipei Taoyuan

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Service cancelled

eff 01JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, 777-200ER operating



Bangkok – Tokyo Haneda

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Service cancelled

eff 01JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly, A330-300 operating



Bangkok – Tokyo Narita

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Service cancelled

eff 01JUN20 Reduce from 21 to 4 weekly, A330-300 operating



Bangkok – Vienna eff 29MAR20 Service cancelled

Bangkok – Vientiane

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Service cancelled

eff 01JUN20 1 daily A330



Bangkok – Xiamen eff 02JUN20 4 weekly A330-300 cancelled (Previously scheduled to resume from 02JUN20)

Bangkok – Yangon

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Service cancelled

eff 01JUN20 1 daily A330



Bangkok – Zurich

08APR20 – 01JUN20 Service cancelled (Reservation closed in June 2020)

eff 02JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating