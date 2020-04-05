BRA suspends scheduled operation 06APR20 – 31MAY20

Swedish regional carrier BRA (Braathens Regional Airlines) has announced the suspension of all scheduled service, from 06APR20 to 31MAY20. Prior to this announcement, the airline has already cancelled following service since 23MAR20.



Stockholm Bromma – Halmstad

Stockholm Bromma – Kalmar

Stockholm Bromma – Kristianstad

Stockholm Bromma – Ronneby

Stockholm Bromma – Sundsvall

Stockholm Bromma – Trollhättan

Stockholm Bromma – Växjö

Visby – Gothenburg

Visby – Malmö



Following routes will be cancelled from 06APR20 to 31MAY20:

Gothenburg – Berlin Tegel

Gothenburg – Lyon

Malmö – Berlin Tegel

Östersund – Gothenburg

Sälen – Ängelholm/Helsingborg

Sälen – Malmö

Stockholm Bromma – Ängelholm/Helsingborg

Stockholm Bromma – Gothenburg

Stockholm Bromma – Helsinki

Stockholm Bromma – Malmö

Stockholm Bromma – Östersund

Stockholm Bromma – Oslo Torp

Stockholm Bromma – Riga

Stockholm Bromma – Sälen

Stockholm Bromma – Tallinn

Stockholm Bromma – Umeå

Stockholm Bromma – Visby

Växjö – Berlin Tegel