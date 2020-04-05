BRA suspends scheduled operation 06APR20 – 31MAY20

Swedish regional carrier BRA (Braathens Regional Airlines) has announced the suspension of all scheduled service, from 06APR20 to 31MAY20. Prior to this announcement, the airline has already cancelled following service since 23MAR20.
Stockholm Bromma – Halmstad
Stockholm Bromma – Kalmar
Stockholm Bromma – Kristianstad
Stockholm Bromma – Ronneby
Stockholm Bromma – Sundsvall
Stockholm Bromma – Trollhättan
Stockholm Bromma – Växjö
Visby – Gothenburg
Visby – Malmö
Following routes will be cancelled from 06APR20 to 31MAY20:
Gothenburg – Berlin Tegel
Gothenburg – Lyon
Malmö – Berlin Tegel
Östersund – Gothenburg
Sälen – Ängelholm/Helsingborg
Sälen – Malmö
Stockholm Bromma – Ängelholm/Helsingborg
Stockholm Bromma – Gothenburg
Stockholm Bromma – Helsinki
Stockholm Bromma – Malmö
Stockholm Bromma – Östersund
Stockholm Bromma – Oslo Torp
Stockholm Bromma – Riga
Stockholm Bromma – Sälen
Stockholm Bromma – Tallinn
Stockholm Bromma – Umeå
Stockholm Bromma – Visby
Växjö – Berlin Tegel