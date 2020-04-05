Asiana Airlines plans A350 Sydney service in 3Q20

Asiana Airlines in the 3rd quarter of 2020 plans operational aircraft changes for Seoul Incheon – Sydney route. Reflected in late-March’s schedule update, the Star Alliance carrier plans to operate Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft from 01JUL20 to 11OCT20 (ICN departure), replacing previously planned Boeing 777-200ER.



OZ601 ICN2000 – 0730+1SYD 359 D

OZ602 SYD0930 – 1900ICN 359 D

The Airbus A380 operation is also scheduled to commence 2 weeks earlier than planned, starting from 12OCT20, instead of 25OCT20. Additional changes remain likely.