United further downsizes week of 05APR20 New York domestic flights

United Airlines on late-Saturday night (04APR20) filed inventory changes for its domestic service for New York area, for the week of 05APR20. Following information is based on update as of 0030GMT 06APR20, including United's flight status on Sunday 05APR20.



At Newark, the latest update sees the Star Alliance carrier operating 110 weekly departures for the week of 05APR20, instead of 2161 weekly flights (figure from OAG schedules listing on 15MAR20), reduction of nearly 95%. As the airline only filed changes in the inventory, schedule listing in the GDS and OAG (as of 05APR20) is displaying 661 weekly flights, instead of 110.



Planned operation for the week of 05APR20 as follows.



Newark – Chicago O’Hare 19 weekly

Newark – Denver 14 weekly

Newark – Fort Lauderdale 8 weekly

Newark – Houston 20 weekly

Newark – Los Angeles 15 weekly

Newark – Orlando 9 weekly

Newark – San Francisco 10 weekly

Newark – Tampa 6 weekly

Newark – Washington Dulles 9 weekly



Subject to further changes, United intends to operate up to 43 routes with 405 weekly departures for domestic flights at Newark, for the week of 12APR20, including:



Newark – Albany NY 7 weekly

Newark – Atlanta 7 weekly

Newark – Bangor ME 7 weekly

Newark – Boston 14 weekly

Newark – Charleston SC 7 weekly

Newark – Charlotte 7 weekly

Newark – Chicago O’Hare 35 weekly

Newark – Cincinnati 7 weekly

Newark – Cleveland 7 weekly

Newark – Columbus OH 7 weekly

Newark – Dallas/Ft. Worth 7 weekly

Newark – Denver 21 weekly

Newark – Detroit 7 weekly

Newark – Fort Lauderdale 7 weekly

Newark – Fort Myers 7 weekly

Newark – Greensboro 7 weekly

Newark – Greenville 7 weekly

Newark – Houston 28 weekly

Newark – Indianapolis 7 weekly

Newark – Jacksonville FL 7 weekly

Newark – Key West 7 weekly

Newark – Los Angeles 20 weekly

Newark – Louisville 7 weekly

Newark – Memphis 7 weekly

Newark – Miami 7 weekly

Newark – Myrtle Beach 7 weekly

Newark – Nashville 7 weekly

Newark – Orlando 7 weekly

Newark – Pittsburgh 7 weekly

Newark – Portland ME 7 weekly

Newark – Presque Isle 7 weekly

Newark – Raleigh/Durham 7 weekly

Newark – Richmond 7 weekly

Newark – Rochester NY 7 weekly

Newark – San Francisco 14 weekly

Newark – Sarasota 7 weekly

Newark – Savannah 7 weekly

Newark – St. Louis 7 weekly

Newark – Tampa 7 weekly

Newark – Washington Dulles 14 weekly

Newark – Washington Reagan 21 weekly

Newark – West Palm Beach 7 weekly



At New York LaGuardia, the airline will only operate 1 route, 14 weekly flights for the week of 05APR20. As the airline only filed changes in the inventory, schedule listing in the GDS and OAG (as of 05APR20) is displaying 96 weekly flights, instead of 110. United originally planned to operate 219 weekly flights, based on OAG schedules as of 15MAR20.



New York LaGuardia – Chicago O’Hare 14 weekly (reduction from 99 weekly listed as of 15MAR20)



Subject to change, United currently files 70 weekly departures with 4 routes for the week of 12APR20.



New York LaGuardia – Chicago O’Hare 28 weekly

New York LaGuardia – Denver 14 weekly

New York LaGuardia – Houston 21 weekly

New York LaGuardia – Washington Dulles 7 weekly