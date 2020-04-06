JetBlue week of 12APR20 New York area operations as of 05APR20

JetBlue Airways in the last few days filed service reductions of domestic US routes. Latest service reduction will gradually commence from 07APR20.



For the week of 12APR20, the airline’s New York operation (JFK, LaGuardia, Stewart, Newark) will be reduced from 1052 weekly departure to 198 weekly, based on comparison of OAG schedules as of 15MAR20 vs GDS inventory listing as of 0600GMT 06APR20. As latest round of schedule change haven’t updated in the OAG, the week of 05APR20 listing is displaying 357 weekly departure, instead of 198.



Overall breakdown for New York JFK departure sees reduction from 749 to 158 weekly, New York LaGuardia reduced from 106 to 9 weekly, New York Stewart/Newburgh reduced from 14 to 3 weekly and Newark reduced from 183 to 28 weekly.



Further changes remain likely pending on further development.



New York JFK – Albuquerque 2 weekly

New York JFK – Boston 24 weekly

New York JFK – Buffalo 14 weekly

New York JFK – Burlington VT 4 weekly

New York JFK – Charleston SC 3 weekly

New York JFK – Fort Lauderdale 14 weekly

New York JFK – Fort Myers 7 weekly

New York JFK – Houston 4 weekly

New York JFK – Jacksonville FL 3 weekly

New York JFK – Las Vegas 3 weekly

New York JFK – Long Beach 2 weekly

New York JFK – Los Angeles 14 weekly

New York JFK – New Orleans 3 weekly

New York JFK – Ontario 3 weekly

New York JFK – Orlando 14 weekly

New York JFK – Rochester NY 7 weekly

New York JFK – Sacramento 4 weekly

New York JFK – Salt Lake City 3 weekly

New York JFK – San Diego 3 weekly

New York JFK – San Francisco 4 weekly

New York JFK – Savannah 3 weekly

New York JFK – Seattle 3 weekly

New York JFK – Syracuse NY 7 weekly

New York JFK – Tampa 3 weekly

New York JFK – West Palm Beach 7 weekly

New York LaGuardia – Boston 1 weekly (operating on 12APR20)

New York LaGuardia – Orlando 7 weekly

New York LaGuardia – West Palm Beach 1 weekly (operating on 12APR20)

New York Stewart – Orlando 3 weekly

Newark – Fort Lauderdale 7 weekly

Newark – Fort Myers 7 weekly

Newark – Orlando 7 weekly

Newark – Tampa 3 weekly

Newark – West Palm Beach 4 weekly