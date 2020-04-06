JetBlue week of 12APR20 New York area operations as of 05APR20

JetBlue Airways in the last few days filed service reductions of domestic US routes. Latest service reduction will gradually commence from 07APR20.
For the week of 12APR20, the airline’s New York operation (JFK, LaGuardia, Stewart, Newark) will be reduced from 1052 weekly departure to 198 weekly, based on comparison of OAG schedules as of 15MAR20 vs GDS inventory listing as of 0600GMT 06APR20. As latest round of schedule change haven’t updated in the OAG, the week of 05APR20 listing is displaying 357 weekly departure, instead of 198.
Overall breakdown for New York JFK departure sees reduction from 749 to 158 weekly, New York LaGuardia reduced from 106 to 9 weekly, New York Stewart/Newburgh reduced from 14 to 3 weekly and Newark reduced from 183 to 28 weekly.
Further changes remain likely pending on further development.
New York JFK – Albuquerque 2 weekly
New York JFK – Boston 24 weekly
New York JFK – Buffalo 14 weekly
New York JFK – Burlington VT 4 weekly
New York JFK – Charleston SC 3 weekly
New York JFK – Fort Lauderdale 14 weekly
New York JFK – Fort Myers 7 weekly
New York JFK – Houston 4 weekly
New York JFK – Jacksonville FL 3 weekly
New York JFK – Las Vegas 3 weekly
New York JFK – Long Beach 2 weekly
New York JFK – Los Angeles 14 weekly
New York JFK – New Orleans 3 weekly
New York JFK – Ontario 3 weekly
New York JFK – Orlando 14 weekly
New York JFK – Rochester NY 7 weekly
New York JFK – Sacramento 4 weekly
New York JFK – Salt Lake City 3 weekly
New York JFK – San Diego 3 weekly
New York JFK – San Francisco 4 weekly
New York JFK – Savannah 3 weekly
New York JFK – Seattle 3 weekly
New York JFK – Syracuse NY 7 weekly
New York JFK – Tampa 3 weekly
New York JFK – West Palm Beach 7 weekly
New York LaGuardia – Boston 1 weekly (operating on 12APR20)
New York LaGuardia – Orlando 7 weekly
New York LaGuardia – West Palm Beach 1 weekly (operating on 12APR20)
New York Stewart – Orlando 3 weekly
Newark – Fort Lauderdale 7 weekly
Newark – Fort Myers 7 weekly
Newark – Orlando 7 weekly
Newark – Tampa 3 weekly
Newark – West Palm Beach 4 weekly
JetBlue week of 12APR20 New York area operations as of 05APR20
