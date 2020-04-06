Jetstar April/May 2020 Domestic operations as of 05APR20

Jetstar Airways in the last few days filed service reductions on domestic routes, in effect for the period of April and May 2020. For the week of 05APR20, Jetstar schedules 70 weekly flights, compared to 1959 weekly flights. The latter figure is based on OAG schedules listing as of 15MAR20.



Planned operation as follows.



Melbourne – Adelaide 7 weekly (20 weekly as of 15MAR20)

Melbourne – Hobart 7 weekly (39)

Melbourne – Sydney 7 weekly (42)

Sydney – Adelaide 7 weekly (26)

Sydney – Brisbane 7 weekly (35)