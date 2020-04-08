Royal Brunei extends interim schedule to late-May 2020

Royal Brunei on Tuesday (07APR20) extended its interim schedule into May 2020, including service resumption to Malaysia. As of 07APR20, planned operation for May 2020 as follows.



Additional changes remain highly possible.



Bandar Seri Begawan – Hong Kong 2 weekly

Bandar Seri Begawan – Kuala Lumpur 1 weekly (resumption)

Bandar Seri Begawan – Manila 2 weekly

Bandar Seri Begawan – Melbourne 2 weekly

Bandar Seri Begawan – Singapore 2 weekly



In the airline’s statement issued on 07APR20, the airline says its partnership with Malindo Air for RBLink operation is cancelled until 30NOV20 inclusive.