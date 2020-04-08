Jetstar Asia 15APR20 – 30APR20 interim operations as of 0300GMT 08APR20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Jetstar Asia has filed interim schedule for the month of April 2020, as the airline schedules service resumption from 15APR20. Based on the airline’s booking system as well as the GDS listing, the airline plans limited-time service for the period of 15APR20 – 30APR20.

Singapore – Bangkok eff 16APR20 2 weekly
Singapore – Kuala Lumpur eff 20APR20 2 weekly
Singapore – Manila eff 21APR20 1 weekly

Information listed above is based on update as of 0300GMT 08APR20, further changes likely.

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  7 - 9 June 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.