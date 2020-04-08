Jetstar Asia 15APR20 – 30APR20 interim operations as of 0300GMT 08APR20

Jetstar Asia has filed interim schedule for the month of April 2020, as the airline schedules service resumption from 15APR20. Based on the airline’s booking system as well as the GDS listing, the airline plans limited-time service for the period of 15APR20 – 30APR20.



Singapore – Bangkok eff 16APR20 2 weekly

Singapore – Kuala Lumpur eff 20APR20 2 weekly

Singapore – Manila eff 21APR20 1 weekly



Information listed above is based on update as of 0300GMT 08APR20, further changes likely.