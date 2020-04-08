EVA Air April 2020 operations as of 08APR20

By Jim Liu

EVA Air this week filed additional changes to its planned operation for the month of April 2020. As of 0430GMT 08APR20, planned operation for the period of 08APR20 – 30APR20 as follows. Additional changes remain likely.

Kaohsiung – Shanghai Pu Dong 3 weekly A321 (Selected dates cancelled)
Taipei Song Shan – Shanghai Pu Dong 6 weekly A330-300 (replacing Shanghai Hongqiao)
Taipei Song Shan – Xiamen 2 weekly A321 (UNI Air service)
Taipei Taoyuan – Bangkok 3 weekly 777-300ER
Taipei Taoyuan – Bangkok – London Heathrow – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly 777-300ER (No passenger transport on Taipei – Bangkok sector)
Taipei Taoyuan – Beijing Capital 4 weekly 777-300ER
Taipei Taoyuan – Chengdu 2 weekly 787-10
Taipei Taoyuan – Chicago O’Hare 3 weekly 777-300ER operates 10APR20 – 15APR20
Taipei Taoyuan – Fukuoka 2 weekly A330-300
Taipei Taoyuan – Hanoi Service resumes on 19APR20, 2 weekly A321
Taipei Taoyuan – Ho Chi Minh City Service resumes on 17APR20, 3 weekly 777-300ER
Taipei Taoyuan – Hong Kong 2 daily 787-10 (3 daily from 13APR20)
Taipei Taoyuan – Jakarta 2 weekly A330-200
Taipei Taoyuan – Kuala Lumpur Service resumes on 18APR20, 2 weekly A330-300
Taipei Taoyuan – Los Angeles 3 weekly 777-300ER (4 weekly from 19APR20)
Taipei Taoyuan – Macau 2 weekly A321 (1 daily from 20APR20)
Taipei Taoyuan – Manila 4 weekly A330-300
Taipei Taoyuan – New York JFK 3 weekly 777-300ER operates 10APR20 – 17APR20 with revised schedule
BR032 TPE1310 – 1605JFK 77W 357
BR031 JFK1925 – 2315+1TPE 77W 357

Taipei Taoyuan – Osaka Kansai 3 weekly 787-9
Taipei Taoyuan – Paris CDG 4 weekly 777-300ER (3 weekly from 17APR20)
Taipei Taoyuan – Phnom Penh Service resumes on 12APR20, 2 weekly A321
Taipei Taoyuan – San Francisco 3 weekly 777-300ER
Taipei Taoyuan – Seattle 3 weekly 777-300ER
Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon 1 daily 777-300ER
Taipei Taoyuan – Shanghai Pu Dong 2 daily 777-300ER
Taipei Taoyuan – Singapore Service resumes on 09APR20, 2 weekly 777-300ER
Taipei Taoyuan – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly 787-9 (selected dates 777-300ER)
Taipei Taoyuan – Toronto 3 weekly 777-300ER
Taipei Taoyuan – Vancouver 2 weekly 787-9 (3 weekly from 15APR20)

