Air Canada May 2020 International operations as of 0500GMT 08APR20

Air Canada in the last few days filed additional adjustment to its planned International operation (excluding US in this post), for the month of May 2020. Latest adjustment as of 0500GMT 08APR20 as follows. Additional changes remain possible.



Montreal – Brussels 4 weekly A330-300 (service resumption)

Montreal – Fort-de-France 1 weekly A319 (service resumption)

Montreal – Frankfurt 1 daily 787-9

Montreal – London Heathrow 5 weekly A330-300

Montreal – Paris CDG 1 daily 777-300ER (400-seater)

Montreal – Pointe-a-Pitre 1 weekly A319 (service resumption)

Toronto – Bogota 3 weekly 787-8 (service resumption; Mainline replacing rouge)

Toronto – Bridgetown 1 weekly A319 (resumes on 16MAY20)

Toronto – Cancun 2 weekly A320 (service resumption; Mainline replacing rouge)

Toronto – Frankfurt 1 daily 777-300ER (400-seater)

Toronto – London Heathrow 2 daily 777-300ER (400-seater)/787-9

Toronto – Mexico City 1 daily A319

Toronto – Montego Bay 2 weekly A319 (service resumption; Mainline replacing rouge)

Toronto – Punta Cana 2 weekly A320 (service resumption; Mainline replacing rouge)

Toronto – Tokyo Haneda 4 weekly 787-9 (service resumption)

Toronto – Zurich 4 weekly 787-9 (service resumption)

Vancouver – Hong Kong 5 weekly 787-9

Vancouver – London Heathrow 5 weekly 787-8

Vancouver – Seoul Incheon 4 weekly 787-9 (service resumption)

Vancouver – Tokyo Narita 5 weekly 787-9