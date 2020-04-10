WestJet in recent schedule update delayed service launch on Calgary – Rome route, previously scheduled to begin on 02MAY20. As of 09APR20, the carrier plans this route launch on 04JUN20, 3 times weekly. Boeing 787-9 operates this route.
WS032 YYC1815 – 1155+1FCO 789 456
WS033 FCO1355 – 1610YYC 789 6
WS033 FCO1355 – 1611YYC 789 57
WestJet delays Calgary – Rome launch to June 2020
