Virgin Australia downsizes domestic operations from 10APR20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Virgin Australia starting today (10APR20) further reduces its scheduled passenger operation. From 10APR20, the airline will only operate 6 weekly Sydney – Melbourne flights, as other domestic services are cancelled.

Operational schedule for the week of 12APR20 as follows. Current schedule is updated until 30APR20 for the moment.

VA836 SYD1130 – 1305MEL 73H x67
VA830 SYD1730 – 1905MEL 73H 7

VA827 MEL0900 – 1025SYD 73H x67
VA853 MEL1500 – 1625SYD 73H 7