Ethiopian Airlines April 2020 Long-Haul operations as of 0800GMT 10APR20

Ethiopian Airlines this week continues to adjust planned long-haul service, for the month of April 2020. For the period of 08APR20 – 30APR20, planned operation as of 0800GMT 10APR20 as follows.



Addis Ababa – Bangkok 3 weekly 787-8 (resumes on 20APR20)

Addis Ababa – Brussels 2 weekly 787-9

Addis Ababa – Dublin – Chicago O’Hare – Addis Ababa 2 weekly 787-8 (resumes on 16APR20)

Addis Ababa – Dublin – Toronto – Addis Ababa 2 weekly 787-8

Addis Ababa – Dublin – Washington Dulles – Addis Ababa 787-8 replaces 777-200LR until 15APR20

Addis Ababa – Frankfurt 3 weekly A350-900XWB (service extends to Stockholm on 11APR20 from ADD)

Addis Ababa – Lome – Houston 2 weekly 787-8 (3 weekly on selected weeks; resumes on 15APR20)

Addis Ababa – Lome – Newark 3 weekly 787-8 (resumes on 14APR20)

Addis Ababa – London Heathrow 4 weekly 787-8

Addis Ababa – Paris CDG 3 weekly A350-900XWB/777-200LR/787-8

Addis Ababa – Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 2 weekly 787-8 (from 16APR20. Service terminates at Sao Paulo prior to 11APR20)

Addis Ababa – Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita 2 weekly 787-8 (cancelled from 19APR20 to 30APR20)

Addis Ababa – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly 777-300ER

Addis Ababa – Stockholm Arlanda 2 weekly 787-8 (from 15APR20)