Frontier Airlines further downsizes New York operation week of 12APR20

By Jim Liu

Frontier Airlines this week further revises New York operations, as the airline temporary cancels additional 3 routes. From 13APR20 to 03MAY20, the airline will only serve Newark – Miami route, 3 times weekly, compared to overall 84 weekly departures from both New York LaGuardia and Newark, as of 01MAR20 OAG schedules.

F9674 EWR1329 – 1643MIA 320 156
F9675 MIA0925 – 1232EWR 320 156

From 24APR20 to 27APR20, F9674/675 becomes F9673/676, and switching to F92959/2958 from 01MAY20.

Following routes cancelled from 13APR20:
New York LaGuardia – Miami 2 weekly
New York LaGuardia – Orlando 3 weekly
Newark – Orlando 3 weekly