American Airlines week of 12APR20 New York operations as of 0930GMT 10APR20

American Airlines this week filed additional changes to its New York operation. From New York JFK, the oneWorld carrier during mid-week of 12APR20 will see cancellation of Dallas service, while resuming Los Angeles flight. Planned operation as of 0930GMT 10APR20 as follows, and further changes remain likely.



New York JFK – Dallas/Ft. Worth 1 daily 737-800 operates until 15APR20

New York JFK – Los Angeles Service resumes on 16APR20, 6 weekly A321. First flight from New York JFK will operate as AA001 on 16APR20 (Temporary cancelled since 07APR20)

AA001 JFK0730 – 1100LAX 32B

AA302 JFK1800 – 2134LAX 32B



AA274 LAX1200 – 2029JFK 32B



Following planned New York operation for the week of 12APR20 as follows.

New York JFK – Charlotte 1 daily 737-800

New York JFK – Miami 1-2 daily 737-800/777-200ER

New York LaGuardia – Boston 1 daily Embraer E175

New York LaGuardia – Charlotte 2 daily A320/321

New York LaGuardia – Chicago O’Hare 1 daily A319

New York LaGuardia – Dallas/Ft. Worth 2 daily A321/737-800

New York LaGuardia – Miami 1 daily A321/737-800

New York LaGuardia – Washington Reagan 1 daily Embraer E175

Newark – Charlotte 1 daily A319

Newark – Dallas/Ft. Worth 1 daily 737-800