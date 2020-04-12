Cayman Airways Express earlier this month further reduced domestic operation. For the period of 06APR20 – 18APR20, the airline will only operate Grand Cayman – Cayman Brac – Little Cayman route with DHC6 Twin Otter aircraft, once weekly.
KX4330 GCM0700 – 0740CYB0755 – 0805LYB DHT 06APR20/14APR20
KX4331 LYB0945 – 0955CYB1010 – 1050GCM DHT 06APR20/14APR20
Cayman Airways Express further reduces domestic service 06APR20 – 18APR20
