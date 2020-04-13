Ural Airlines revises Moscow – Beijing 737 MAX 8 launch to Oct 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Ural Airlines in last week’s schedule update once again filed Moscow Zhukovsky – Beijing Daxing service, now scheduled for winter 2020/21 season launch, with Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. This route is served 4 times weekly, effective from 25OCT20. Reservation is not available for the moment.

U6761 ZIA1525 – 0355+1PKX 7M8 46
U6809 ZIA2120 – 0955+1PKX 7M8 37

U6762 PKX0455 – 0830ZIA 7M8 57
U6810 PKX1055 – 1430ZIA 7M8 14

