Brasilian carrier Azul in preliminary schedule listing for Northern summer 2021 season filed operational schedule for Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas – New York JFK route. Based on schedule listing, the airline files 5 weekly flights with Airbus A330-900neo aircraft from 01APR21. Reservation is not available for the moment.
Further changes expected in the next few months.
AD8700 VCP2130 – 0630+1JFK 339 x36
AD8701 JFK2330 – 1030+1VCP 339 x47
Azul files New York JFK preliminary schedule from April 2021
