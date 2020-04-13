China Southern files Nanjing – Macau schedule from July 2020

China Southern Airlines in summer 2020 season plans to expand service to Macau, as the airline filed operational schedule Nanjing – Macau route. The airline intends to operate this route 4 times weekly from 01JUL20, with Boeing 737-800. Reservation is not available for the moment.



CZ8352 NKG1150 – 1455MFM 738 x246

CZ8351 MFM1625 – 1905NKG 738 x246