China Southern files Nanjing – Macau schedule from July 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

China Southern Airlines in summer 2020 season plans to expand service to Macau, as the airline filed operational schedule Nanjing – Macau route. The airline intends to operate this route 4 times weekly from 01JUL20, with Boeing 737-800. Reservation is not available for the moment.

CZ8352 NKG1150 – 1455MFM 738 x246
CZ8351 MFM1625 – 1905NKG 738 x246