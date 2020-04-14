TAP Air Portugal plans additional service to Ilha do Sal / Toronto in S20

TAP Air Portugal in summer 2020 season plans to offer additional 2 new routes, subject to current condition and Government Approval. Planned new routes include additional service to Ilha do Sal and Toronto.



Ponta Delgada – Toronto eff 25JUN20 2 weekly A321neo

TP261 PDL1540 – 1830YYZ 32Q 47

TP58 YYZ2125 – 0720+1PDL 32Q 47



Porto – Ilha do Sal eff 04JUL20 1 weekly A319

TP1553 OPO2225 – 0055+1SID 319 6

TP1552 SID0145 – 0755OPO 319 7



Additional update on previously planned new service for NS20:

Lisbon – Maceio eff 12JUN20 2 weekly A321neo LR, instead of planned 3 weekly. TAP’s service to/from Brasil, including Maceio, is showing only full fare C/Y-class available for reservation for the month of June

Lisbon – Montreal eff 26JUN20 Planned service resumption with 6 weekly A321neo LR schedules from late-June, instead of 23MAY20

Ponta Delgada – Boston eff 22JUN20 Service resumption with 5 weekly A321neo LR schedules from late-June, instead of 04JUN20