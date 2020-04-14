TAP Air Portugal schedules new routes in NW20

TAP Air Portugal last week opened reservation for 3 new routes for Northern winter 2020/21 season, including flights to Agadir, Cancun and Cape Town, subject to Government Approval. Planned operation as follows.
Lisbon – Agadir eff 25OCT20 4 weekly ATR72
TP1462 LIS1110 – 1450AGA AT7 x234
TP1463 AGA1530 – 1715LIS AT7 x234
Lisbon – Cancun eff 27OCT20 3 weekly A330-900neo
TP176 LIS0935 – 1500CUN 339 246
TP177 CUN1630 – 0630+1LIS 339 246
Lisbon – Cape Town eff 11NOV20 3 weekly A330-900neo
TP275 LIS1030 – 2340CPT 339 357
TP276 CPT0205 – 1130LIS 339 146
