Aeroflot / JAL begins codeshare partnership from late-March 2020

Aeroflot and Japan Airlines since late-March 2020 resumed cooperation, coinciding with the launch of reciprocal codeshare service. From 29MAR20, planned codeshare routes cover the following. Due to ongoing development, certain flights may not be available in the next few weeks.
Aeroflot operated by JAL
Tokyo Haneda – Fukuoka
Tokyo Haneda – Hiroshima
Tokyo Haneda – Kagoshima
Tokyo Haneda – Kumamoto
Tokyo Haneda – Moscow Sheremetyevo
Tokyo Haneda – Nagasaki
Tokyo Haneda – Nagoya
Tokyo Haneda – Okayama
Tokyo Haneda – Okinawa
Tokyo Haneda – Osaka Itami
Tokyo Haneda – Osaka Kansai
Tokyo Haneda – Sapporo New Chitose
JAL operated by Aeroflot
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Adler/Sochi
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Ekaterinburg
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Kazan
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Krasnodar
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Nizhniy Novgorod
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Perm
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Rostov-on-Don
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Samara
Moscow Sheremetyevo – St. Petersburg
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Tokyo Haneda
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Ufa
