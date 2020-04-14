Aeroflot / JAL begins codeshare partnership from late-March 2020

Aeroflot and Japan Airlines since late-March 2020 resumed cooperation, coinciding with the launch of reciprocal codeshare service. From 29MAR20, planned codeshare routes cover the following. Due to ongoing development, certain flights may not be available in the next few weeks.



Aeroflot operated by JAL

Tokyo Haneda – Fukuoka

Tokyo Haneda – Hiroshima

Tokyo Haneda – Kagoshima

Tokyo Haneda – Kumamoto

Tokyo Haneda – Moscow Sheremetyevo

Tokyo Haneda – Nagasaki

Tokyo Haneda – Nagoya

Tokyo Haneda – Okayama

Tokyo Haneda – Okinawa

Tokyo Haneda – Osaka Itami

Tokyo Haneda – Osaka Kansai

Tokyo Haneda – Sapporo New Chitose



JAL operated by Aeroflot

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Adler/Sochi

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Ekaterinburg

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Kazan

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Krasnodar

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Nizhniy Novgorod

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Perm

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Rostov-on-Don

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Samara

Moscow Sheremetyevo – St. Petersburg

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Tokyo Haneda

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Ufa