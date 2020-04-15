American Airlines NS20 Long-Haul changes as of 14APR20

American Airlines earlier this month updated planned summer 2020 Long-Haul operations. Planned changes as of 14APR20 as follows.



Note although the airline plans to resume selected long-haul service from May 2020 as they’re available for reservations, further changes remain likely in the next few days.



Boston – London Heathrow Planned service resumption from 28MAR20 postponed to 24OCT20, 1 daily 777-200ER

Charlotte – Barcelona Summer seasonal 1 daily A330-200 cancelled

Charlotte – Dublin Summer seasonal 1 daily A330-200 cancelled

Charlotte – Frankfurt 1 daily A330-200 to resume on 01NOV20 (Reservation closed for travel 24OCT20 – 31OCT20)

Charlotte – London Heathrow eff 07JUL20 Service resumption, reduce from 2 to 1 daily. A330-300 operating (2nd daily to resume on 24OCT20)

Charlotte – Madrid Summer seasonal 1 daily A330-200 cancelled

Charlotte – Munich eff 07JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily A330-200

Charlotte – Paris CDG Summer seasonal 1 daily A330-200 cancelled

Charlotte – Rome Summer seasonal 1 daily A330-300 cancelled

Chicago O’Hare – Athens eff 04JUN20 Seasonal service resumption, 1 daily 787-8

Chicago O’Hare – Barcelona eff 07JUL20 Seasonal service resumption, 1 daily 787-8

Chicago O’Hare – Budapest Planned new seasonal 4 weekly 787-8 cancelled

Chicago O’Hare – Dublin eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-8

Chicago O’Hare – Krakow Planned new seasonal 5 weekly 787-8 cancelled

Chicago O’Hare – London Heathrow

eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9

eff 18AUG20 2nd daily resumes with 777-200ER

eff 07OCT20 3rd daily resumes with 787-9 (4th daily in summer season cancelled)



Chicago O’Hare – Paris CDG 1 daily 787-8 to resume on 24OCT20

Chicago O’Hare – Prague Planned new seasonal 5 weekly 787-8 cancelled

Chicago O’Hare – Rome Seasonal 1 daily 787 cancelled

Chicago O’Hare – Venice Seasonal 1 daily 787-8 cancelled

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Amsterdam

eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

09SEP20 – 26SEP20 Planned 787-9 replacing 777-200ER unchanged



Dallas/Ft. Worth – Beijing Capital 1 daily 787-8 to resume on 24OCT20

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Bogota eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily A319

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 1 daily 787-8 to resume on 24OCT20

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Dublin eff 07JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (787-8 operates 09SEP20 – 06OCT20)

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Frankfurt eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER (787-9 from 07OCT20)

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Guayaquil eff 08OCT20 Service resumption, 5 weekly A319

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Hong Kong eff 10JUL20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 777-300ER (1 daily from 18AUG20)

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Lima eff 18AUG20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-8 replaces 757-200

Dallas/Ft. Worth – London Heathrow

07MAY20 – 03JUN20 787-8 replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily

04JUN20 – 07JUL20 777-200ER replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily

eff 08JUL20 2nd daily resumes, 1 daily each 777-200ER/-300ER (summer peak season reduces from 4 to 2 daily)

eff 07OCT20 Increase to 4 daily (pre-Covid19 S20 schedule)



Dallas/Ft. Worth – Madrid eff 07MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-8 (777-200ER 04JUN20 – 17AUG20)

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Munich Summer seasonal 1 daily 787-8 (787-9 from 19AUG20) cancelled

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Paris CDG eff 07MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-8 (777-200ER from 04JUN20)

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Quito 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 5-7 weekly A319 cancelled

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Reykjavik Keflavik Seasonal service cancelled in S20 (Cancellation filed in late-2019)

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Rome Summer seasonal 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled. AA already cancelled planned peak season 2nd daily 787-8 for 02JUL20 – 17AUG20

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Santiago de Chile 1 daily 787-8 to resume 24OCT20

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 07JUL20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-9 instead of 1 daily 777-300ER

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Seoul Incheon eff 10JUL20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-8 (1 daily from 18AUG20. 787-8 replaces -9 in S20)

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily 787 service to resume on 24OCT20

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tel Aviv Planned 3 weekly 787-9 from 09SEP20, postponed to September 2021

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tokyo Haneda eff 10JUL20 New route, 3 weekly 787-8 (1 daily from 18AUG20. 787-8 replaces 777-300ER in S20)

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tokyo Narita

eff 08MAY20 – 04JUL20 3 weekly 787-8 continues during this period

eff 05JUL20 1 daily 787-8, replacing 777-200ER in S20



Los Angeles – Auckland eff 23OCT20 Seasonal service, 1 daily 787-9. This route was previously scheduled to move forward to 07OCT20

Los Angeles – Beijing Capital 31JAN20 – 23OCT20 1 daily cancelled (Previously cancelled until 24APR20)

Los Angeles – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 3 weekly 787-9 resumes on 26OCT20

Los Angeles – Hong Kong 1 daily 777-300ER resumes on 24OCT20

Los Angeles – London Heathrow eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER (2nd daily resumes on 07OCT20)

Los Angeles – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 4 weekly 787-9 resumes on 25OCT20

Los Angeles – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily 787-8 resumes on 24OCT20

Los Angeles – Sydney 1 daily 787-9 resumes on 23OCT20

Los Angeles – Tokyo Haneda eff 07JUL20 New route, 1 daily 787-9 (787-8 from 18AUG20. 2nd daily operates from 24OCT20)

Miami – Barcelona 1 daily 777-200ER resumes on 24OCT20

Miami – Barranquilla eff 07MAY20 Service resumption, 6 weekly A319 (1 daily 737-800 from 04JUN20)

Miami – Bogota eff 07MAY20 Service resumption, 2 daily A319 (3rd daily from 07OCT20)

Miami – Brasilia 1 daily 757-200 to resume on 25OCT20

Miami – Buenos Aires Ezeiza eff 07MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER (Reduced from 13 weekly to 7 weekly in NS20)

Miami – Cali eff 07MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 737-800

Miami – Cartagena eff 07MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily A319 (A321 from 04JUN20)

Miami – Cordoba eff 06MAY20 3 weekly 767 service cancelled (Previously planned cancellation)

Miami – Georgetown eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 737-800

Miami – Guatemala City 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 3 daily 737-800/A319 cancelled

Miami – Guayaquil eff 07AMY20 Service resumption, 1 daily A319 (737-800 from 18AUG20. Overall reduction from 2 daily 757/767)

Miami – Lima

eff 07MAY20 Service resumption, 2 daily A319 (replacing 757/767)

eff 04JUN20 1 of 2 daily operated by A321, replacing A319

eff 18AUG20 Increase from 2 to 3 daily, A321 operating (3rd daily previously scheduled from March)



Miami – London Heathrow 1 daily 777-300ER

Miami – Madrid eff 07JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Miami – Manaus eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily A319 (5 weekly from 20AUG20)

Miami – Medellin eff 07MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 737-800 (Reduce from 2 to 1 daily)

Miami – Milan Malpensa 1 daily 777-200ER to resume on 24OCT20

Miami – Montevideo eff 07MAY20 Year-round service converts to Northern summer only. Service to resume on 18DEC20

Miami – Paris CDG 1 daily 777-200ER to resume on 24OCT20

Miami – Pereira eff 08OCT20 Service resumption, 3 weekly A319

Miami – Rio de Janeiro Galeao eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Miami – Quito 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 2 daily A319/757 cancelled

Miami – Santiago de Chile eff 07MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Miami – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 07MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER (2nd daily with -200ER from 04JUN@0 to 17AUG20)

New York JFK – Barcelona 1 daily 777-200ER to resume on 24OCT20

New York JFK – Buenos Aires Ezeiza eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

New York JFK – Georgetown eff 07OCT20 Service resumption, 1 daily 737-800

New York JFK – London Heathrow

eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

eff 07JUL20 2nd daily service resumes with 777-300ER (Peak season reduces from 4 to 2 daily)

eff 24OCT20 3rd daily resumes with 777-300ER



New York JFK – Madrid eff 07JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

New York JFK – Milan Malpensa 1 daily 777-200ER to resume on 24OCT20

New York JFK – Rome Seasonal 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled

New York JFK – Paris CDG eff 07JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

New York JFK – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER

Philadelphia – Amsterdam eff 07OCT20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-8

Philadelphia – Athens Seasonal 1 daily A330-300 cancelled

Philadelphia – Barcelona Seasonal 1 daily A330-200 cancelled

Philadelphia – Berlin Tegel Seasonal 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled

Philadelphia – Budapest Seasonal 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled

Philadelphia – Casablanca Planed new seasonal 3 weekly 757 from 04JUN20 cancelled

Philadelphia – Dublin eff 07OCT20 Service resumption, 1 daily A330-200

Philadelphia – Dubrovnik Seasonal 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled

Philadelphia – Edinburgh Seasonal 1 daily 757 cancelled

Philadelphia – London Heathrow eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily A330-300 (2nd daily resumes on 07OCT20)

Philadelphia – Madrid eff 07JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily A330-200

Philadelphia – Manchester 1 daily 787-8 to resume on 24OCT20

Philadelphia – Paris CDG 1 daily A330-200 to resume on 24OCT20

Philadelphia – Prague Seasonal 1 daily 767/A330-200 cancelled

Philadelphia – Reykjavik Keflavik 04JUN20 – 17AUG20 Planned new 1 daily 757 service unchanged, however service operates until 17AUG20, instead of late-October 2020

Philadelphia – Rome eff 24OCT20 1 daily A330-300 to resume on 24OCT20

Philadelphia – Shannon Seasonal 1 daily 757 cancelled

Philadelphia – Venice Seasonal 1 daily A330-200 cancelled

Philadelphia – Zurich eff 08JUL20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-8 (reduced from 1 daily)

Phoenix – London Heathrow eff 07OCT20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Raleigh/Durham – London Heathrow eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER



Separately, planned Dallas/Ft. Worth – Auckland, Los Angeles – Christchurch and Seattle – Bangalore service from late-October 2020, will be delayed by at least 12 months. Most Central America and Caribbean service that previously served as year-round will be gradually resumes after July 2020.