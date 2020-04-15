Air New Zealand extends interim schedule until late-June 2020

Air New Zealand in the last few days extended its interim schedule to 30JUN20, gradually reflected in the GDS. Planned operation interim operation until 30JUN20 as follows.



Auckland – Apia 1 weekly A320neo (resumes on 17APR20)

Auckland – Brisbane 2 weekly A320neo/787-9

Auckland – Hong Kong 2 weekly 787-9

Auckland – Los Angeles 3 weekly 787-9 (schedule for June 2020 currently lists 1 daily 777-300ER)

Auckland – Melbourne 2 weekly 787-9

Auckland – Nadi 1 weekly A320neo (resumes on 19APR20)

Auckland – Niue 1 weekly A320neo

Auckland – Nuku’alofa 1 weekly A320neo

Auckland – Rarotonga 1 weekly A320neo

Auckland – Sydney 3 weekly A320neo/321neo/787-9

Brisbane – Norfolk Island 1 weekly A320neo

Sydney – Norfolk Island 1 weekly A320neo