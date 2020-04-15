Air New Zealand extends interim schedule until late-June 2020

By Jim Liu

Air New Zealand in the last few days extended its interim schedule to 30JUN20, gradually reflected in the GDS. Planned operation interim operation until 30JUN20 as follows.

Auckland – Apia 1 weekly A320neo (resumes on 17APR20)
Auckland – Brisbane 2 weekly A320neo/787-9
Auckland – Hong Kong 2 weekly 787-9
Auckland – Los Angeles 3 weekly 787-9 (schedule for June 2020 currently lists 1 daily 777-300ER)
Auckland – Melbourne 2 weekly 787-9
Auckland – Nadi 1 weekly A320neo (resumes on 19APR20)
Auckland – Niue 1 weekly A320neo
Auckland – Nuku’alofa 1 weekly A320neo
Auckland – Rarotonga 1 weekly A320neo
Auckland – Sydney 3 weekly A320neo/321neo/787-9
Brisbane – Norfolk Island 1 weekly A320neo
Sydney – Norfolk Island 1 weekly A320neo