Air Tahiti Nui extends scheduled service suspension to late-May 2020

Air Tahiti Nui on Wednesday (15APR20) announced the delay to its regular passenger operation. Previously scheduled to suspend from 28MAR20 to 30APR20, the suspension is now extended to 31MAY20. Following service will continue to be suspended in May 2020:



Papeete – Auckland

Papeete – Los Angeles

Papeete – Los Angeles – Paris CDG

Papeete – Tokyo Narita