Malaysia Airlines earlier this week suspended majority of domestic operation, effective 15APR20 – 19MAY20. During this period, the oneWorld carrier will offer limited service on 3 routes, offering 1 weekly flight each.
Kuala Lumpur – Kota Kinabalu 16APR20 – 14MAY20 1 weekly 737-800
MH2612 KUL0815 – 1055BKI 738 4
MH2621 BKI1145 – 1405KUL 738 4
Kuala Lumpur – Kuching 16APR20 – 15MAY20 1 weekly 737-800
MH2542 KUL0830 – 1015KCH 738 5
MH2543 KCH1055 – 1235KUL 738 5
Kuala Lumpur – Miri 17APR20 – 14MAY20 1 weekly 737-800
MH2574 KUL1135 – 1350MYY 738 4
MH2575 MYY1430 – 1645KUL 738 4
Malaysia Airlines 15APR20 – 19MAY20 domestic operations as of 16APR20
