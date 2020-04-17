KLM NS20 Long-Haul operations as of 0845GMT 17APR20

KLM in this week’s schedule update extended interim schedule to 30JUN20, instead of 31MAY20 for Intercontinental service. Due to traffic restrictions, despite schedules are listed in the GDS, various routes are operating as cargo service with passenger aircraft. Planned operation from 15APR20 to 30JUN20, as of 0845GMT 17APR20 as follows.
Amsterdam – Atlanta 3 weekly 787-9
Amsterdam – Bangkok 2 weekly 787-9
Amsterdam – Beijing Capital 3 weekly 787-9
Amsterdam – Bogota 2 weekly 787-9
Amsterdam – Chicago O’Hare 3 weekly 787-10
Amsterdam – Curacao 2 weekly 777-200ER
Amsterdam – Delhi 2 weekly 787-9
Amsterdam – Dubai 3 weekly 787-10
Amsterdam – Hong Kong 3 weekly 777-300ER (-200ER from 01JUN20)
Amsterdam – Johannesburg 3 weekly 777-300ER
Amsterdam – Lima 3 weekly 777-300ER
Amsterdam – Los Angeles 3 weekly 777-300ER
Amsterdam – Mexico City 3 weekly 787-9
Amsterdam – Nairobi 2 weekly 787-9
Amsterdam – New York JFK 1 daily 787-10
Amsterdam – Osaka Kansai 3 weekly 787-9
Amsterdam – Panama City 3 weekly 787-9
Amsterdam – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 2 weekly 777-300ER
Amsterdam – Seoul Incheon 3 weekly 787-9
Amsterdam – Shanghai Pu Dong 3 weekly 777-300ER
Amsterdam – Singapore 3 weekly 777-300ER
Amsterdam – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly 777-300ER (4 weekly from 21APR20)
Amsterdam – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly 777-300ER
KLM also schedules Amsterdam – Seoul Incheon – Beijing Capital and Amsterdam – Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong on selected dates.
Previously reported on Airlineroute on 12APR20, KLM has re-scheduled planned service resumption date for other long-haul routes to 04/05JUL20.
Amsterdam – Abu Dhabi Resumes on 05JUL20 from AMS
Amsterdam – Accra 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Aruba – Bonaire – Amsterdam 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Austin service launch in summer 2020 postponed to summer 2021 season, from 29MAR21
Amsterdam – Bangalore 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Bogota – Cartagena – Amsterdam 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Boston 05JUL20
Amsterdam – Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Santiago de Chile 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Calgary 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Cape Town 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Chengdu 05JUL20
Amsterdam – Dammam – Muscat 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Edmonton 05JUL20
Amsterdam – Fortaleza 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Hangzhou 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Houston 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Kigali – Entebbe – Amsterdam 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Kilimanjaro – Dar es Salaam – Amsterdam 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Kuala Lumpur – Jakarta 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Kuwait City – Bahrain 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Lagos 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Las Vegas 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Luanda – Windhoek 07JUL20
Amsterdam – Minneapolis/St. Paul 05JUL20
Amsterdam – Montreal 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Mumbai 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Paramaribo 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Quito – Guayaquil – Amsterdam 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Rio de Janeiro Galeao 04JUL20
Amsterdam – St. Maarten – Curacao – Amsterdam 05JUL20 (Previously listed from 02JUN20)
Amsterdam – Salt Lake City 05JUL20
Amsterdam – San Francisco 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Singapore – Denpasar Singapore service extends to Denpasar to resume on 02JUN20
Amsterdam – Taipei Taoyuan – Manila Taipei service extends to Manila to resume on 04JUL20 (This route was omitted in previous report)
Amsterdam – Vancouver 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Washington Dulles 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Xiamen 05JUL20
