KLM NS20 Long-Haul operations as of 0845GMT 17APR20

KLM in this week’s schedule update extended interim schedule to 30JUN20, instead of 31MAY20 for Intercontinental service. Due to traffic restrictions, despite schedules are listed in the GDS, various routes are operating as cargo service with passenger aircraft. Planned operation from 15APR20 to 30JUN20, as of 0845GMT 17APR20 as follows.



Amsterdam – Atlanta 3 weekly 787-9

Amsterdam – Bangkok 2 weekly 787-9

Amsterdam – Beijing Capital 3 weekly 787-9

Amsterdam – Bogota 2 weekly 787-9

Amsterdam – Chicago O’Hare 3 weekly 787-10

Amsterdam – Curacao 2 weekly 777-200ER

Amsterdam – Delhi 2 weekly 787-9

Amsterdam – Dubai 3 weekly 787-10

Amsterdam – Hong Kong 3 weekly 777-300ER (-200ER from 01JUN20)

Amsterdam – Johannesburg 3 weekly 777-300ER

Amsterdam – Lima 3 weekly 777-300ER

Amsterdam – Los Angeles 3 weekly 777-300ER

Amsterdam – Mexico City 3 weekly 787-9

Amsterdam – Nairobi 2 weekly 787-9

Amsterdam – New York JFK 1 daily 787-10

Amsterdam – Osaka Kansai 3 weekly 787-9

Amsterdam – Panama City 3 weekly 787-9

Amsterdam – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 2 weekly 777-300ER

Amsterdam – Seoul Incheon 3 weekly 787-9

Amsterdam – Shanghai Pu Dong 3 weekly 777-300ER

Amsterdam – Singapore 3 weekly 777-300ER

Amsterdam – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly 777-300ER (4 weekly from 21APR20)

Amsterdam – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly 777-300ER



KLM also schedules Amsterdam – Seoul Incheon – Beijing Capital and Amsterdam – Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong on selected dates.



Previously reported on Airlineroute on 12APR20, KLM has re-scheduled planned service resumption date for other long-haul routes to 04/05JUL20.



Amsterdam – Abu Dhabi Resumes on 05JUL20 from AMS

Amsterdam – Accra 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Aruba – Bonaire – Amsterdam 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Austin service launch in summer 2020 postponed to summer 2021 season, from 29MAR21

Amsterdam – Bangalore 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Bogota – Cartagena – Amsterdam 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Boston 05JUL20

Amsterdam – Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Santiago de Chile 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Calgary 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Cape Town 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Chengdu 05JUL20

Amsterdam – Dammam – Muscat 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Edmonton 05JUL20

Amsterdam – Fortaleza 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Hangzhou 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Houston 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Kigali – Entebbe – Amsterdam 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Kilimanjaro – Dar es Salaam – Amsterdam 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Kuala Lumpur – Jakarta 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Kuwait City – Bahrain 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Lagos 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Las Vegas 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Luanda – Windhoek 07JUL20

Amsterdam – Minneapolis/St. Paul 05JUL20

Amsterdam – Montreal 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Mumbai 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Paramaribo 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Quito – Guayaquil – Amsterdam 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Rio de Janeiro Galeao 04JUL20

Amsterdam – St. Maarten – Curacao – Amsterdam 05JUL20 (Previously listed from 02JUN20)

Amsterdam – Salt Lake City 05JUL20

Amsterdam – San Francisco 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Singapore – Denpasar Singapore service extends to Denpasar to resume on 02JUN20

Amsterdam – Taipei Taoyuan – Manila Taipei service extends to Manila to resume on 04JUL20 (This route was omitted in previous report)

Amsterdam – Vancouver 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Washington Dulles 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Xiamen 05JUL20