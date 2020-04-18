British Airways May 2020 Long-Haul operations as of 0515GMT 18APR20

British Airways in the last few days filed long-haul schedule update for the month of May 2020, as interim schedule extended to 31MAY20. As of 0515GMT 18APR20, the oneWorld carrier intends to resume selected long-haul routes, as they are available for reservation for the moment.



Further changes remain likely.

London Heathrow – Boston 1 daily 787-8

London Heathrow – Chicago 1 daily 787-9

London Heathrow – Delhi Service resumes on 01MAY20, 1 daily 787-8

London Heathrow – Dubai Service resumes on 01MAY20, 1 daily 787-9

London Heathrow – Hong Kong Service resumes on 01MAY20, 1 daily 777-300ER

London Heathrow – Johannesburg Service resumes on 01MAY20, 1 daily 777-300ER

London Heathrow – Lagos Service resumes on 01MAY20, 1 daily 787-9

London Heathrow – Los Angeles 1 daily 787-9

London Heathrow – Mumbai Service resumes on 01MAY20, 1 daily 787-9

London Heathrow – New York JFK 1 daily 777-200ER (2nd daily resumes on 01MAY20)

London Heathrow – Sao Paulo Guarulhos Service resumes on 01MAY20, 1 daily 777-300ER

London Heathrow – Singapore 1 daily 777-300ER (Singapore – Sydney sector remains cancelled)

London Heathrow – Tokyo Haneda Service resumes on 01MAY20, 1 daily 787-9

London Heathrow – Toronto Service resumes on 16MAY20, 1 daily 787-8

London Heathrow – Washington Dulles 1 daily 787-8