Kuwait Airways June – Oct 2020 Intercontinental operations as of 0815GMT 19APR20

Kuwait Airways in the last few days adjusted operational schedule for flights on/after July 2020, for the remainder of summer 2020 season. Previously reported on Airlineroute, the airline plans to resume long-haul service as early as 01JUN20.



Planned operational frequency for service to East Asia, Europe and US, as of 0815GMT 19APR20 as follows. Additional changes remain possible.



Kuwait City – Bangkok eff 02JUN20 6 weekly 777-300ER

Kuwait City – Dhaka eff 01JUN20 12 weekly 777-300ER

Kuwait City – Frankfurt eff 02JUN20 2 weekly A320 (3 weekly A330-200 from 30JUN20)

Kuwait City – Geneva eff 05JUN20 2 weekly A330-200

Kuwait City – London Heathrow eff 02JUN20 3 weekly 777-300ER (5 weekly from 03JUL20, 7 weekly from 24JUL20

Kuwait City – Manila eff 01JUN20 7 weekly 777-300ER (6 weekly in July 2020)

Kuwait City – Munich eff 04JUN20 2 weekly A320neo (3 weekly A330-200 29JUN20 – 12SEP20)

Kuwait City – New York JFK eff 03JUN20 3 weekly 777-300ER (4 weekly from 05AUG20)

Kuwait City – Paris CDG eff 01JUN20 3 weekly A330-200 (4 weekly from 01JUL20)

Kuwait City – Sarajevo eff 11JUN20 2 weekly A320neo

Kuwait City – Vienna eff 04JUN20 2 weekly A320